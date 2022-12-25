13 major events that shaped the year 2022 for Kenya [Pulse Picks]

Here is a list of events that have occurred from the beginning of the year to the end.

KFC potato scandal

On January 4, the Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) franchise in Nairobi announced that it would be serving customers ugali instead of a side of fries after what the organisation described as a potato shortage.

Kenyans online would later raise a storm after the discovery that KFC had been relying on imported potatoes and they called for the organisation to give Kenyan farmers their business.

2 KCPE exams, 2 KCSE exams

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted Kenya's school calendar in 2020 leading to the odd and first-ever occurrence of two sets of the annual national examinations for primary school and secondary school.

A KCPE candidate Pulse Live Kenya

The first phase (Class of 2021) sat for their KCPE between March 7 and March 10, while the 2021 KCSE exams took place between March 11 and April 1.

The second phase (Class of 2022) sat for their KCPE between November 28 and December 1 while KCSE was administered from December 1 to December 23.

BBI final verdict

After nearly a year of confusion and uproar from different parties concerning the fate of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), the Court finally gave a verdict on the same in 2022.

The Supreme Court on March 31 declared the BBI process as irregular, illegal, and unconstitutional.

Pulse Live Kenya

The BBI, which is a constitutional Amendment Bill, 2020, was championed by the then president of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta, and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Death of Kenya's 3rd president, Mwai Kibaki

Kenya's third president, Mwai Kibaki, passed away on April 21 at the age of 90.

Announcing the death, former President Uhuru Kenyatta remembered his predecessor saying he would be remembered: "As a leading figure in Kenya's post-independence history, his excellency Mwai Kibaki earned the abiding respect and affection of the people of this nation and other nations throughout the world."

Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya's first female Chief Justice

On May 20, Justice Martha Karambu Koome was sworn in as the first woman to become Chief Justice and Head of Kenya's Judiciary.

Pulse Live Kenya

Uhuru became 1st Kenyan president to visit Portugal

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, in his final year as Commander-in-Chief, became the first Kenyan head of state to visit Portugal after travelling to the European country on June 27.

Rare twin giraffes' & twin elephants' live births

In 2022 the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) announced the birth of twin giraffes just months after an equally rare twin birth of elephant calves.

General Election

As stipulated in the Constitution, Kenya is required to hold a General Election on the second Tuesday in August every fifth year.

President William Ruto sworn in as president Pulse Live Kenya

On August 9, 2022, Kenyans elected a fresh crop of leaders including the president, governors, senators, members of the National Assembly (MPs) including women representatives and Members of County Assemblies (MCAs).

First-ever national campaign for legalisation of marijuana

The 2022 General Election saw the first-ever national campaign for the legalisation of marijuana in Kenya.

The campaign was led by Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah and provided an opportunity for the country to participate in the growing conversation around the medicinal and commercial benefits of marijuana.

Historic number of elected women governors

Following the 2022 General Election, a record seven women were elected as county bosses, quashing the 2017 record of three and making history since the introduction of devolution in 2013.

The seven were: Fatuma Achani (Kwale), Kawira Mwangaza (Meru), Cecily Mbarire (Embu), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Wavinya Ndeti (Machakos) and Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay).

Angella Okutoyi's historic moment at Wimbledon

Tennis sensation Angella Okutoyi, 18, put Kenya's name on the map with a historic first-ever win for a Kenyan at the girls' junior singles Grand Slam at Wimbeldon.

Pulse Live Kenya

Justice for lawyer Willie Kimani

Six years after the bodies of human rights lawyer Willie Kimani, his client Josephat Mwendwa and a taxi driver Joseph Muiruri were recovered from the Ol-Donyo Sabuk River, justice was finally found with the conviction of three police officers and an informer.

The ruling was delivered by High Court judge Jessie Lessit on July 22.

Eliud Kipchoge's Berlin Marathon record

Eliud Kipchoge lived up to expectations, breaking his own world record and winning the Berlin Marathon, clocking 2:01:09. His previous record stood at 2:01:39.

Pulse Live Kenya

All-time high oil prices in Kenya

In February, crude oil prices rose to above $100 (Sh11,370) per barrel as Russia initiated military operations in Ukraine. Oil prices hit the triple digits for the first time since September 2014.