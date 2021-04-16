Biography: Wycliffe Oparanya

Early life

Born to in Butere, in 1956, the 65-year-old attended Mabole Primary School before he proceeded to Butere Boys High school for his O-levels and on joined Kisii High School for his A-levels.

From there he joined the University of Nairobi in 1977-1980 for his Undergraduate degree, Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting). He joined the same institution in 1999-2000 for his Masters in Business Administration (Finance).

He is a continuing Ph.D student in Economics at the University of Dra es Salaam in Tanzania.

Career

Oparanya who is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) K had an illustrious career in accounting and finance with over 23 years of experience, having worked for various companies including; Earnest & Young where he was a Senior Audit Manager from 1980-1995.

In 1995 he joined Kenya Aerotech Co. Limited where he served as the Secretary to the Board and later on Group Finance Controller.

Politics

Wycliffe Oparaya official threw himself into the political ring in 2002 when he won the Butere Parliamentary seat and went on to retain the seat in 2007 under the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party. He was appointed Minister of State for Planning, National Development and Vision 2030, under the grand-coalition government.

After the promulgation of the new constitution in 2010, Oparanya vied for Governor of Kakamega with ODM and won. He successfully defended the seat again in 2017 with the same party and he is currently serving his last term in office.

Oparanya has declared interest in vying for presidency under the ODM party ticket come 2022.

