The Kenyans Constitution 2010 brought in devolution and the subsequent election saw the election of Governors, Senators, and Members of County Assemblies (MCA).

The role of the Senate and that of the MCAs is to act as oversight on the function of the Governor of a County, and failure to which, both houses have the power to impeach such a governor.

Since 2013, however, a handful of Governors have gone through this process, and Pulse Live Kenya brings you a list of Governors that have been impeached in Kenya;

Martin Wambora – Embu

Embu Governor Martin Wambora

Martin Wambora became the first Governor in Kenya to be impeached not once but twice but he successfully challenged the impeachment in court and continued serving for the rest of his first term. In 2017, he sought reelection and is currently serving his final term as Embu Governor.

Paul Chepkwony – Kericho

Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony

Kericho Governor Prof. Paul Chepkwony was the second Governor to be impeached after Members of County Assembly accused him of gross violation of the Constitution and the Public-Private Partnership Act 2013, violation of the Public Finance Management Act 2013, and violation of the County Governments Act 2012.

Governor Chepkwony survived the impeachment after the Senate Committee investigating the charges cleared him.

Ferdinand Waititu – Kiambu

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu was impeached by the Members of the County Assembly in Kiambu, who accused him of three charges; Violation of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, Crimes under the National Law, and Abuse of office/ Gross Misconduct.

The Senate, in a plenary session, voted to uphold the impeachment, after they found him guilty of the charges. Waititu became the first governor to lose his seat

Anne Waiguru – Kirinyaga

Anne Waiguru

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru was impeached by the Kirinyaga County Assembly after 23 MCAs voted for her ouster over gross-misconduct and abuse of office.

She, however, survived the impeachment after a verdict by the special Senate Committee said that the allegations facing Waiguru were serious but there was no evidence to support that she was directly linked to alleged corruption, abuse of office, and violation of procurement regulations.

Mike Sonko – Nairobi

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko is the latest governor to be impeached, after 88 out of 122 Members of the Nairobi County Assembly voted to support his ouster.

Sonko was accused of four charges including a gross violation of the Constitution and other laws, abuse of office, violation of national laws, and lacking the mental capacity to run the county government.

The Senate, later on, upheld his impeachment after he was found guilty of all the charges.

Sonko becomes the second governor to lose his seat after Ferdinand Waititu.