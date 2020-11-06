Leading betting firm, Odibets has announced details of their new partnership with Safaricom, which has seen the introduction of a feature dubbed ‘Bet Bila Bundles’.

The new feature will allow betting fanatics to place bets without bundles on the Odibets platform courtesy of their partnership with mobile service provider, Safaricom.

“The new Bet bila bundles” feature is set to help our customers place their bets for free and have the best browsing experience of their lifetime on the Odibets platform,” said Odibets Country Marketing Manager Aggrey Sayi.

He added that they created the Bet bila bundles feature, as a way of giving back to their loyal customers who have stuck with the betting platform.

The new feature comes a few months after Odibets launched an all-new user-friendly app that allows punters to easily navigate through their website and place bets.

The new and improved app has; a live streaming feature with the option of light and dark mode on their soccer bets, has instant notifications on games; which allows punters to follow up on bets they placed and one gets a Sh50 bonus for the first cash bet of Sh30 and above on the betting app.

Early 2020, the betting firm also launched a new website that introduced a bet share option that enabled users to share their betslip with their friends.