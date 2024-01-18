The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

News  >  Local

Puzzle of 22-year-old woman impersonating a GSU officer

Denis Mwangi

It is ironic that it was the public that gave police officers a tip off about Jacinta while she had managed to masquerade as a GSU officer among them in plain sight

Jacinta Merlin Ouma was arrested for posing as a General Service Unit (GSU) officer.
Police officers in Busia County found themselves grappling with an unusual case of impersonation, leading to the arrest of a 22-year-old woman, Jacinta Merlin Ouma, for posing as a General Service Unit (GSU) officer.

The arrest, made by officers from Butula Police Station on January 16, followed a tip-off from vigilant members of the public.

Jacinta Merlin Ouma's arrest has left security officials puzzled as they try to determine how she managed to acquire GSU fatigues and even possess an AK-47 rifle, despite not being a bonafide police officer.

The incident underscores potential gaps in security protocols, in particular the procedures governing the control of police uniforms and weapons.

Jacinta, now in police custody, was arraigned at the Busia High Court on Wednesday, where she entered a guilty plea to the charges of impersonation.

Pending further investigations, the court ordered her detention at Bumala Police Station for 21 days. The next mention of the case is scheduled for February 8, 2024.

READ: How daring cons visited DCI HQ to impersonate NIS, KDF intelligence officers

It is not clear how long Jacinta had been masquerading as a GSU officer.

However, reliable sources have informed the media that she has been sighted in several police stations across the country, including Kiambu, Kisumu, and Busia police counties.

This revelation raises questions about the efficacy of security measures in place and the need for enhanced vigilance to prevent such occurrences in the future.

The incident has sparked concerns about the vulnerability of security systems and the ease with which an individual could assume the role of a police officer.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

