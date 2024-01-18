Puzzle of 22-year-old woman impersonating a GSU officer

The arrest, made by officers from Butula Police Station on January 16, followed a tip-off from vigilant members of the public.

Jacinta Merlin Ouma's arrest has left security officials puzzled as they try to determine how she managed to acquire GSU fatigues and even possess an AK-47 rifle, despite not being a bonafide police officer.

The incident underscores potential gaps in security protocols, in particular the procedures governing the control of police uniforms and weapons.

Jacinta Merlin Ouma was arrested for posing as a General Service Unit (GSU) officer. Pulse Live Kenya

Jacinta, now in police custody, was arraigned at the Busia High Court on Wednesday, where she entered a guilty plea to the charges of impersonation.

Pending further investigations, the court ordered her detention at Bumala Police Station for 21 days. The next mention of the case is scheduled for February 8, 2024.

It is not clear how long Jacinta had been masquerading as a GSU officer.

However, reliable sources have informed the media that she has been sighted in several police stations across the country, including Kiambu, Kisumu, and Busia police counties.

This revelation raises questions about the efficacy of security measures in place and the need for enhanced vigilance to prevent such occurrences in the future.