Quack doctor Mugo wa Wairimu has been handed a three years sentence after he was found guilty of running an unregistered medical clinic.

In a ruling made on Wednesday, by Nairobi Resident magistrate Martha Nanzushi, Mugo was fined Sh1.4 million after the prosecution proved their case against him, or serve the three years in Prison.

Other charges against the quack doctor included: unlawfully operating an unregistered pharmacy, and operating a medical laboratory without a license from the Kenya Medical Laboratory Practitioners.

He was also charged for practicing as an unregistered nurse.

Mugo wa Wairimu’s case first came to the public after he was exposed by NTV investigative journalist Dennis Okari, in an expose that detailed how he sedated and sexually assaulted his patients.

He was first arrested and charged in 2015 over the same, but the case collapsed because witnesses involved refused to testify in the case.

In 2018, he was yet again exposed by NTV, but this time around he had moved to a different clinic within Githurai, and the case has been ongoing since.