More colonial-era bombs resurface in Kiambu, latest discovery by quarry worker

Suspicious of the item he discovered, the worker rushed to the area chief who identified the metallic object as a 60MM rocket-propelled grenade.

James Mwaura the chief in the area informed senior sleuths at the bomb disposal unit of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), who uprooted and later detonated the bomb, this is the third bomb to be discovered by residents in the region.

On April 27, officers detonated another bomb in the same area found in a grazing field which was discovered by herders.

In early May residents of Kigumo, Murang’a County scrambled to catch a glimpse of what they had thought was a giant arrow root but were surprised to find out it was a mortar bomb.

Mortar Bomb Pulse Live Kenya

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) the bomb had caused tension and forced villagers to seek the help of retired Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers.

“The discovery of the bomb brought Ngonda village to a standstill, as bemused villagers milled around the object some claiming in the local dialect, that it was a ‘Karobosta’ i.e a missile, while others claimed that it was an overgrown arrowroot,” wrote the DCI.

According to the DCI the bomb was likely to have been left behind by colonial forces at the height of the colonial resistance in 1953.