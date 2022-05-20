RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

More colonial-era bombs resurface in Kiambu, latest discovery by quarry worker

Authors:

Amos Robi

The quarry worker rushed to the area chief who reached for assistance from DCI bomb experts

Bomb in Ndeiya Kiambu county
Bomb in Ndeiya Kiambu county

Just a few weeks after Murang’a residents stumbled on a colonial-era bomb, a quarry worker in Kiambu County stumbled on another bomb in Boma area.

Recommended articles

Suspicious of the item he discovered, the worker rushed to the area chief who identified the metallic object as a 60MM rocket-propelled grenade.

James Mwaura the chief in the area informed senior sleuths at the bomb disposal unit of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), who uprooted and later detonated the bomb, this is the third bomb to be discovered by residents in the region.

On April 27, officers detonated another bomb in the same area found in a grazing field which was discovered by herders.

In early May residents of Kigumo, Murang’a County scrambled to catch a glimpse of what they had thought was a giant arrow root but were surprised to find out it was a mortar bomb.

Mortar Bomb
Mortar Bomb Mortar Bomb Pulse Live Kenya

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) the bomb had caused tension and forced villagers to seek the help of retired Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers.

“The discovery of the bomb brought Ngonda village to a standstill, as bemused villagers milled around the object some claiming in the local dialect, that it was a ‘Karobosta’ i.e a missile, while others claimed that it was an overgrown arrowroot,” wrote the DCI.

According to the DCI the bomb was likely to have been left behind by colonial forces at the height of the colonial resistance in 1953.

“The dangerous military ordinance was most likely left behind by the British forces at the height of the Mau Mau uprising in 1953, when sections of Mt Kenya and Aberdare forests suffered aerial bombardment, to flush out Mau Mau fighters,” the sleuths said.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

More colonial-era bombs resurface in Kiambu, latest discovery by quarry worker

More colonial-era bombs resurface in Kiambu, latest discovery by quarry worker

Why Charles Owino was recalled to the police service despite resignation

Why Charles Owino was recalled to the police service despite resignation

DCI exposes how Mugota operated ATM and bank fraud syndicate [Video]

DCI exposes how Mugota operated ATM and bank fraud syndicate [Video]

Uhuru's cousin loses bid to stop takeover of 443-acre land in Thika

Uhuru's cousin loses bid to stop takeover of 443-acre land in Thika

German charged with harassing female Kenyan athlete

German charged with harassing female Kenyan athlete

Former principal testifies against Oscar Sudi in forgery case

Former principal testifies against Oscar Sudi in forgery case

Nairobi Expressway contractor creates temporary terminus for matatus [Video]

Nairobi Expressway contractor creates temporary terminus for matatus [Video]

Dedan Kimathi family suffers tragic loss of freedom fighter's grandson

Dedan Kimathi family suffers tragic loss of freedom fighter's grandson

Mirema Murder: Mugota's wife reveals husband's secretive lifestyle

Mirema Murder: Mugota's wife reveals husband's secretive lifestyle

Trending

Details of the heated 17-hour standoff on Ruto's running mate

Deputy President William Ruto and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua

CCTV shows how Mirema man was cornered, shot in broad daylight [Video]

More information has emerged about the shooting of Moses Njoroge Muiruri who was gunned down in broad daylight in Mirema Springs area, in Roysambu.

Busia-bound bus makes surprise detour to DCI headquarters, 2 arrested [Photo]

Busia-bound bus makes surprise detour to DCI headquarters, 2 arrested

Mirema Murder: Mugota's wife reveals husband's secretive lifestyle

Samuel Mugota was shot dead in Mirema, Roysambu