3 questions emerge after National Treasury employee found dead in Machakos

The body of Evans Chirchir, an employee of the National Treasury who had been missing for several days, was found at the Machakos Level V Hospital mortuary.

Chirchir's disappearance, which has been a source of deep concern for his family and colleagues, has taken a tragic turn as his remains were identified by police officers.

Discovery and identification

Dr Daniel Katua, the Medical Superintendent at Machakos Level V Hospital, confirmed the discovery, noting that Chirchir's body was brought to the facility on the night of 31 August 2024.

Machakos Level 5 Hospital Pulse Live Kenya

Officers from Kyumbi Police Station positively identified the body based on details provided by the mortuary staff.

“The family has now obtained permission from Kyumbi Police Station to transfer the body to a private mortuary of their choice,” Dr Katua said, adding that he could not provide further information due to privacy considerations.

The sudden death of Chirchir, who had reportedly expressed concerns for his safety in the days leading up to his disappearance, has raised more questions than answers.

Family's attempt to transfer the body

According to Dr Katua, the family initially attempted to retrieve Chirchir’s body for transfer, but hospital authorities instructed them to first secure permission from the police.

“A post-mortem examination was scheduled at this facility, but the family requested to have the body transferred,” Dr Katua explained.

Pulse Live Kenya

The body was eventually moved to Machakos Funeral Home after the required police documentation was obtained.

Chirchir's relatives, accompanied by his brother, chose not to address the media as they left the facility.

Links to a Sh286 million tender

Before his disappearance, Chirchir had reportedly voiced fears for his life, linked to a Sh286 million tender he was involved with.

This has led to suspicions that his death might be connected to the tender dispute, although no official confirmation has been made.

Ongoing investigations

With the discovery of Chirchir's body, attention now turns to the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Pulse Live Kenya

