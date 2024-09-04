The sports category has moved to a new website.

3 questions emerge after National Treasury employee found dead in Machakos

Amos Robi

Prior to his disappearance, Evans Chirchir had confided in close associates about his fears for his life

Kenya's National Treasury building is pictured in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 14, 2018. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenya's National Treasury building is pictured in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 14, 2018. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
  • The body of missing National Treasury employee, Evans Chirchir, was found at Machakos Level V Hospital mortuary
  • Police officers positively identified Chirchir's body at the facility
  • Chirchir had expressed concerns for his safety before his disappearance, possibly linked to a tender dispute

The body of Evans Chirchir, an employee of the National Treasury who had been missing for several days, was found at the Machakos Level V Hospital mortuary.

Chirchir's disappearance, which has been a source of deep concern for his family and colleagues, has taken a tragic turn as his remains were identified by police officers.

Dr Daniel Katua, the Medical Superintendent at Machakos Level V Hospital, confirmed the discovery, noting that Chirchir's body was brought to the facility on the night of 31 August 2024.

Machakos Level 5 Hospital
Machakos Level 5 Hospital Machakos Level 5 Hospital Pulse Live Kenya

READ: CS Mbadi caught unawares by inclusion in National Security Council [Video]

Officers from Kyumbi Police Station positively identified the body based on details provided by the mortuary staff.

“The family has now obtained permission from Kyumbi Police Station to transfer the body to a private mortuary of their choice,” Dr Katua said, adding that he could not provide further information due to privacy considerations.

The sudden death of Chirchir, who had reportedly expressed concerns for his safety in the days leading up to his disappearance, has raised more questions than answers.

According to Dr Katua, the family initially attempted to retrieve Chirchir’s body for transfer, but hospital authorities instructed them to first secure permission from the police.

“A post-mortem examination was scheduled at this facility, but the family requested to have the body transferred,” Dr Katua explained.

The National Treasury offices
The National Treasury offices Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Ex-Treasury official Tom Osinde found dead

The body was eventually moved to Machakos Funeral Home after the required police documentation was obtained.

Chirchir's relatives, accompanied by his brother, chose not to address the media as they left the facility.

Before his disappearance, Chirchir had reportedly voiced fears for his life, linked to a Sh286 million tender he was involved with.

This has led to suspicions that his death might be connected to the tender dispute, although no official confirmation has been made.

With the discovery of Chirchir's body, attention now turns to the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

File image of a crime scene cordoned off by the police
File image of a crime scene cordoned off by the police Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How DCI & telcos locate Kenyans even when phone GPS & data are off

The authorities are expected to explore the potential connection between the tender and Chirchir’s death, as his family and colleagues await answers on who killed their kin, why they killed him and how his body ended up in the morgue.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

