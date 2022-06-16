RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Questions emerge over Wavinya Ndeti's degree pursued in ten months

Amos Robi

A letter allegedly from London South Bank University acknowledged Wavinya being their student but could not provide transcripts for her

Questions emerge over Wavinya Ndeti's ten moth degree
Questions emerge over Wavinya Ndeti's ten moth degree

Questions have emerged over the genuiness of Wavinya Ndeti’s degree after it emerged she undertook the degree in 10 months.

In a post which she has since deleted, Wavinya allegedly pursued her degree between 1994 and 1995 at London South Bank University raising questions as to how she managed to quickly complete her degree.

Wavinya shared a letter allegedly authored by the university which acknowledged she was a student in the university.

“This is to inform you that the above-named person was a full-time student at South Bank University now London South Bank University from September 1994 to July 1995,” read part of the letter.

The university however said it could not provide transcripts for the time she attended the school arguing the school did not have a storage system for the university then.

Wavinya Ndeti post
Wavinya Ndeti post

Wavinya had attached the letter in a post where she dismissed those arguing that she did not attend school.

“We hope that this will adequately dispel the baseless propaganda being peddled by your clumsy competitors and silence naysayers.

We are soldiers on undeterred by their nuisance and sideshows. Our focus is to win and deliver for the people of Machakos county,” Wavinya wrote on her social media page.

The former Transport Chief Administrative Secretary also recently shared a photo of herself during her graduation to kill doubt among her critics who said she never graduated.

Wavinya Ndeti during her graduation
Wavinya Ndeti during her graduation

“A rare photo of a young girl whose dreams her parent's believed in, and supported exponentially! How time really flies!” noted Wavinya in photo caption

The flags on Wavinya’s academic qualification have been raised by two Machakos county voters Gideon Ngewa and Kisilu Mutisya who argue Wavinya doesn’t own a degree making her unqualified to run for the post.

Amos Robi

