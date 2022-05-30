RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Rabai MP William Kamoti dies in road accident

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Kilifi North police boss Jonathan Koech explains what transpired during the accident

Rabai MP William Kamoti has died.

Kamoti passed away in a road accident at Komaza, Kilifi along the Mombasa-Malindi highway on Sunday night.

Kilifi North police boss Jonathan Koech said that the MP's vehicle was hit by a lorry at around 9.40 pm.

Kamoti's driver suffered significant injuries and was taken to Kilifi County Hospital.

"My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and citizens of Rabai Constituency following the death of their MP Hon. William Kamoti Mwamkale. We have lost a diligent and passionate servant of the people.May his soul rest in peace," Siaya Senator James Orengo said.

"I have just learnt with great shock and sadness, the passing on of Hon. William Kamoti Mwamkale, the Member of Parliament for Rabai Constituency, through a tragic road accident, this evening," - Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi.

"RIP my friend Mhe. William Kamoti, MP for Rabai Constituency in Kilifi County. A cool gentleman has left us. Sad. Pole to the people of Rabai," - Philip Etale.

"Oh what a loss! Hon. William Kamoti was one of the best MPs I got to work on electoral regulations in 2017. A gentleman par excellence dedicated to the service of our motherland. I extend my condolences to the family, friends and the people of Rabai and Kilifi County," - Roselyn Akombe.

"I’m devastated that we have lost our colleague William Kamoti. An exemplary MP who served the people of Rabai with devotion, he was a decent, gentle & thoroughly likeable person. Our thoughts and sincere sympathies are with the family and friends. May his Soul Rest In Peace," - Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

