Rachel Ruto, Ida Odinga in proposed list of David Mwaure's future Cabinet

Denis Mwangi

Agano Party Presidential candidate David Mwaure has released a list of individuals who have been proposed to serve in his Cabinet should he win the August General Elections.

Mwaure said he sourced the names from Kenyans who submitted them for consideration.

He, however, clarified that the people mentioned on the list had not been contacted and no decisions had been made regarding them.

We sent an appeal to Kenyans to suggest names of gifted Kenyans from all spheres, even from the press, who can serve in the Cabinet,” he said.

The list included incumbent CSs such as Fred Matiang’i (Interior) and George Magoha (Education).

Interestingly, the names of Rachel Ruto and Ida Odinga also featured prominently on the list. The two are spouses of Presidential candidates William Ruto and Raila Odinga.

"Very prophetically and visionary, the name of Mama Ida has been proposed and the question we ask is why can’t she serve in government? Mama Ida has fought for Kenya. There is also the name of Mama Rachel Ruto,” he said.

Mwaure also shared the names of Archbishop Anthony Muheria and Reuben Kagame, former CJ David Maraga and Roots Party presidential running mate Justina Wamae.

Speaking on the list, Justina thanked Mwaure saying “thanks for the opportunity to prove that youth and women are legitimately on the decision-making table. Your role in Roots Party Government is cut out for you facilitate the war on corruption".

Perhaps you would put into consideration "Legalising and Regulating marijuana for export. I thank you Ruth Mutua for showing Kenyans ya kwamba siasa si uadui. The most important thing is that the interests of Kenyans and Kenya as a country are paramount,” she said.

READ: Isaac Mwaura claims to know who is funding Wajackoyah's campaign

On Wednesday, Justina revealed threw her presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoya under the bus by revealing that he is supporting Azimo la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

I am speaking as Justina who understands her role to amplify the voices of the youth and women as well as consolidate the voice of the men.

It is true, the allegations that my principal and party leader is supporting Azimio but we have not discussed it as a party. We have not agreed and neither have I been consulted,” she spoke.

Justina said that the roots party was focused on its agenda to popularise its manifesto.

She explained that she addressed the reports because many supporters had been raising concerns about whether Wajackoya was a project of either of the two leading presidential candidates.

Denis Mwangi

