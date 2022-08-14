Rachel Ruto’s coded message on presidential elections results

In a coded message delivered during a church service in Karen on Sunday, August 14, Rachel expressed hope that the victory will get home safely, stating that she is hopeful that the results will not be changed to favour any candidate.

Using the Biblical story of the wise King Solomon in which two women claimed ownership of one baby, Mama Rachel exuded confidence that the Chebukati-led commission will deliver justice to the owners of the baby born on August 9 when Kenyans took to the polls.

"We are praying that someone will not sleep on our baby and kill him. And let there be no exchange.

"There shall be no exchange in the name of Jesus!" she added.

She appealed to Kenyans to keep calm and remain patient as IEBC verifies and tallies the votes before making the final announcement.

Rachel expressed hope that her husband will emerge victorious in the contest and told Kenya Kwanza supporters to remain calm.

She explained that Kenyan voters did their part on August 9 when the baby was born and what is remaining is for the baby to be discharged from the hospital.

"Our baby was born on August 9 (in reference to Ruto’s possible win), but he has not been discharged from the hospital. Let us pray that the baby will be discharged safely to us (alluding to the announcement of the presidential election results by IEBC)," Rachel explained.