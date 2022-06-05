RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Key highlights of Raila's big day with IEBC

Raila started off by attending a church service at All-Saints Cathedral before a busy day that will also see him comb through Nairobi and Nakuru in search of votes

File image of Raila Odinga and Martha Karua
File image of Raila Odinga and Martha Karua

Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga is scheduled to present his nomination papers to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) today, seeking clearance to run for the presidency in August 2022.

Odinga will arrive at Bomas of Kenya at 10am in the company of his running mate, Martha Karua and other Azimio luminaries.

Odinga started off the day by attending a church service at All-Saints Cathedral.

Initial reports indicated that other Azimio bigwigs could attend the same church service before accompanying Odinga to seek clearance from the electoral body.

File image of Martha Karua and Kalonzo Musyoka
File image of Martha Karua and Kalonzo Musyoka Pulse Live Kenya

The itinerary indicates that after presenting his papers and hopefully obtaining the clearance certificate, Odinga will lead the Azimio brigade on the campaign trail.

Their first stop will be at Undugu grounds in Lang’ata constituency where Odinga’s political career began.

Odinga and his brigade will then head to Nakuru where they will be hosted by Lee Kinyanjui and comb through the county with a series of roadside rallies lined up.

In the company of Martha Karua, Odinga is set to address a mega rally at Mazembe grounds, Bondeni area in Nakuru at 4pm before calling it a day with a few stop-overs along the road to address his supporters.

Reports of Uhuru joining the campaign trail

Tomorrow (Monday, June 06) will see the Azimio presidential candidate articulate his agenda for the country during the launch of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition party manifesto at Nyayo National Stadium.

Reports indicate that this will open the floor for Ptresident Uhuru Kenyatta to also hit the campaign trail to drum up support for the Raila-Karua ticket.

The head of state is expected to tour his central Kenya turf to introduce Martha Karua to voters and launch several government projects.

Odinga's main competitor, Deputy President William Ruto was cleared by the commission on June 4, paving the way for an epic battle.

IEBC has officially cleared DP William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua to run for presidency in the August 9 polls
IEBC has officially cleared DP William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua to run for presidency in the August 9 polls Pulse Live Kenya

While receiving his certificate, Ruto stated that he is confident that the electoral body as currently constituted is equal to the task ahead.

“Kenya Kwanza has confidence in the IEBC. We are confident that you are up to the task. I also want to commit that my team in Kenya Kwanza and I will work with you diligently so that we can have free, fair, transparent, democratic and verifiable elections." Ruto said.

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

