Key highlights of Raila's big day with IEBC

Odinga will arrive at Bomas of Kenya at 10am in the company of his running mate, Martha Karua and other Azimio luminaries.

Odinga started off the day by attending a church service at All-Saints Cathedral.

Initial reports indicated that other Azimio bigwigs could attend the same church service before accompanying Odinga to seek clearance from the electoral body.

The itinerary indicates that after presenting his papers and hopefully obtaining the clearance certificate, Odinga will lead the Azimio brigade on the campaign trail.

Their first stop will be at Undugu grounds in Lang’ata constituency where Odinga’s political career began.

Odinga and his brigade will then head to Nakuru where they will be hosted by Lee Kinyanjui and comb through the county with a series of roadside rallies lined up.

In the company of Martha Karua, Odinga is set to address a mega rally at Mazembe grounds, Bondeni area in Nakuru at 4pm before calling it a day with a few stop-overs along the road to address his supporters.

Reports of Uhuru joining the campaign trail

Tomorrow (Monday, June 06) will see the Azimio presidential candidate articulate his agenda for the country during the launch of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition party manifesto at Nyayo National Stadium.

Reports indicate that this will open the floor for Ptresident Uhuru Kenyatta to also hit the campaign trail to drum up support for the Raila-Karua ticket.

The head of state is expected to tour his central Kenya turf to introduce Martha Karua to voters and launch several government projects.

Odinga's main competitor, Deputy President William Ruto was cleared by the commission on June 4, paving the way for an epic battle.

While receiving his certificate, Ruto stated that he is confident that the electoral body as currently constituted is equal to the task ahead.