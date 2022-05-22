Raila claps back at DP Ruto for demeaning Martha Karua

A tough-talking Odinga waded into the debate after Ruto dismissed the choice of Karua as a running mate, claiming that the former Prime Minister settled on the NARC Kenya party leader out of confusion.

"Wakati walisikia tunapanga mipango ya mama mboga, na wale wote kuanzia chini tukienda juu, yule mtu wa kitandawili akakimbia kumchukua mama mmoja na kumfanya running mate wake, kwa sababu ya kuchanganyikiwa," Ruto said during the Kenya Kwanza Embu county economic forum.

A tough-talking Odinga fired back, dismissing Ruto and other critics who have demeaned Karua, noting that “those are fools”.

The ODM party leader explained that choosing Karua as a running mate was a rigorous process that took her through a panel, noting that it was a deliberate decision and not as a result of confusion as alleged by Ruto.

“I took the deliberate decision of nominating Martha Karua. Now I hear some people saying she is just a woman. Those are fools.” Odinga slammed.

Karua has been giving the Kenya Kwanza brigade a tough time in the Mount Kenya region, campaigning for the Raila-Karua ticket and prompting the DP Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza brigade to reorganize its schedule and focus on consolidating the mountain.

In just five days, the Raila-Karua brigade has combed through Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Embu, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Nyeri and Murang’a.

Within the same period, Ruto has led the Kenya Kwanza brigade in traversing the Mount Kenya region, covering Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyeri and Embu, with more rallies lined up.

Heightened activities in Mount Kenya region

The heightened Kenya Kwanza activities in the region have attracted the attention of critics who opine that selling Rigathi Gachagua in Mount Kenya as Ruto’s running mate is an uphill task after Azimio settled on Karua.

"@RailaOdinga picked @MarthaKarua as running mate. Martha hit the ground running the following day campaigning for Baba nonstop, as a running mate should. @WilliamsRuto picked the DO as running mate, now Ruto has to accompany and campaign for the DO around central Kenya. CHOICES" Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu noted.

Consequently, the Ruto brigade has moved in to steer the conversation away from the running mate issue with Karua moving in to secure a slice of the Mount Kenya vote block for Odinga.

“You all know who the leader of Azimio is. It is Raila and he is hiding behind Karua. A vote for Azimio is a vote for ODM and Jubilee parties, you must send them both home,” Ruto told his supporters in Nyeri on Saturday, May, 21.