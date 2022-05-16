Raila finally picks Martha Karua as his running mate [Video]

Odinga made the announcement at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre where he announced that Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua would be his running mate.

"The selection of a running mate and a deputy president designate is one of the most important decisions a presidential candidate has to make," Karua said while accepting the honour.

She said that her nomination was a moment for women in Kenya and the struggle to be at the decision making table had finally come true.

“From Biblical Esther to Field Marshall Muthoni wa Kirima, Mekalitili wa Menza, Moraa Ngiti, Priscilla Abwao, Grace Onyango, Chelagat Mutai and our very Nobel Laureate Prof. Wangari Mathaai, just to name a few, women have been instrumental in pursuing change and this is our moment as women and men of kenya to usher more of us into the national and county level,” said Karua.

“Baba has allocated me duties in advance and I want to confirm that I am ready, able and willing for those duties, I will not let you down. I will be steadfast, diligent in pursuit of our shared dreams and pursuits,” she said.

“I believe in my heart of hearts that if we can erode the power of corruption in our midst we can finally cross the Rubicon to the promised land,” added Karua.

Karua who is a renowned Kenyan human rights defender and re

The former prime minister said that his presidential campaign would comprise 12 formations spread across the country.

Raila added that he would pick Kalonzo Musyoka as his Chief Cabinet Secretary if elected president in August 2022.

The announcement comes just hours before the deadline set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission on May 16.

Odinga was scheduled to make his revelation on Sunday but pushed the announcement to Monday amid growing speculation from his supporters.

Raila's dilemma and demands from Kalonzo

Among Raila’s biggest headaches has been Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his handlers who made it clear that they will settle for nothing less than the running mate slot.

“There is a scheme to deny me the running mate position due to ethnic considerations. Unlike others who have been proposed, I am the only candidate who will ensure Azimio beats our competitors," Kalonzo explained.

He added: "I decided to shelve my presidential ambitions for the sake of the ODM leader. We have also walked the journey together with him and if he decides to abandon me at this hour of need, then he will not win the presidency.

“The ODM leader should make a wise decision. If he allows himself to be misled, he will not win the presidency."

Meeting at SKM Command Centre

The former VP also called Wiper party officials and elected representatives for a crucial morning meeting at the SK Command Centre.

The officials were informed of the meeting through a text message sent early Monday morning by Wiper National Organising Secretary Robert Mbui.

It was reported that Kalonzo directed his lawyers to move to the High Court on Monday to officially withdraw from the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party.

The Wiper leader is said to have taken the move after learning that he is not the preferred presidential running mate for Odinga.