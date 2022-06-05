RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Raila names Kithure Kindiki's brother among his IEBC agents

Charles Ouma

The two siblings who are both professors will now face off in the battle for victory for the the rival Azimio and Kenya Kwanza camps

File image of Raila Odinga and Prof Isaiah Kindiki
File image of Raila Odinga and Prof Isaiah Kindiki

Raila Odinga has appointed accomplished scholar, Professor Isaiah Kindiki as one of his chief agents in the presidential election scheduled for August 09.

Azimio la Umoja Presidential candidate also unveiled Saitabao ole Kanchory as his chief agent when he presented his nomination papers, seeking clearance from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to contest in the August elections.

Isiah Kindiki who is the elder brother to Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki will deputize Saitabao ole Kanchory.

Kanchory will also be deputized by an experienced team including Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu, ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong'wen and accomplished lawyer Paul Mwangi.

Rosemary Odinga, Raila Odinga, Martha Karua, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Makau Mutua at All Saints Cathedral
Rosemary Odinga, Raila Odinga, Martha Karua, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Makau Mutua at All Saints Cathedral Pulse Live Kenya

The stage is now set for the two brothers to face off in rival formations with the Tharaka Nithi Senator backing Odinga’s fierce rival, Deputy President William Ruto.

Ruto nominated the senator as his chief agent when he presented his papers to the electoral body on June 04.

"Professor Kithure Kindiki who is here will be our chief agent assisted by Veronica Maina and Josphat Nanok (Turkana Governor). These are the lady and gentlemen who will work with you to make sure that the communication and relationship between us as candidates and the IEBC is useful," the deputy president said.

The two brothers have been on opposing sides for years with the Senator missing out on the Kenya Kwanza running mate slot and announcing that he would take leave from elective and appointive politics after the coming elections.

"After soul-searching, I have decided to remain in UDA and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance. I have decided to take a break from active politics starting Aug 10.

"I will not be seeking any appointive position whatsoever. However, I will be available to seek any position in future that may be available at the national level," the lawmaker said.

Isiah on the other hand has been an ODM loyalist and think tank for years, working in the background to support Odinga’s ambitions.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

