RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

New poll claims Raila has stretched his lead over Ruto

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The opinion poll was conducted by research firm Infotrak

Azimio La Umoja presidential election nominee Raila Odinga
Azimio La Umoja presidential election nominee Raila Odinga

A new survey carried out by research firm Infotrak has placed Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate Raila Odinga ahead of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate William Ruto in the race for State House.

Recommended articles

With the August 9 General Elections only two months away, Odinga is said to be leading with a popularity of 42 per cent followed by the Deputy President with a popularity rating of 38 per cent.

According to the firm's CEO Angela Ambitho, the exercise to determine who is at the forefront of the elections was conducted between May 27 and May 29, where 9,000 Kenyans were interviewed in 290 constituencies across the 47 counties.

Kenya's Deputy President, and also Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto (R), pose for a photo with his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, at the Deputy's official residence in Karen, Nairobi, on May 15, 2022. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenya's Deputy President, and also Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto (R), pose for a photo with his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, at the Deputy's official residence in Karen, Nairobi, on May 15, 2022. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

The opinion poll comes only days after Odinga released his manifesto. The former Prime Minister, shared his 10-point agenda at the Nyayo National Stadium on Monday, May 6 supported by his running-mate Martha Karua.

While unveiling his manifesto, Odinga said his government would immediately come up with a blue print that will lower the cost of living.

The Azimio leader added that his administration would waive regulatory and other licensing fees for youth-led innovations as it seeks to promote the buy Kenya build Kenya campaign which would, in turn, create jobs.

He also promised that the government would offer free education from ECDE to universities adding that his government would absorb all trained graduate teachers that are unemployed.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga launched his manifesto in a ceremony held at Nyayo Stadium.
Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga launched his manifesto in a ceremony held at Nyayo Stadium. Pulse Live Kenya
  1. Achievement of double-digit economic growth rate
  2. Using manufacturing as the engine for wealth creation and employment
  3. Growing and supporting the MSME including JuaKali sectors 
  4. Creating an enabling environment for smart agriculture, for improved livestock farming and for growth of the blue economy
  5. Mainstreaming ICT towards a digital economy
  6. Improving the investment climate by making it attractive to all investors including Kenyans, the diaspora and foreigners
  7. Pursuit of a policy of zero tolerance to corruption
  8. Commitment to addressing the cost of living and raising standards of living of Kenyans in both rural and urban areas
  9. Inua jamii-pesa mfukoni, baba care, kazi kwa wote, and uchumi kwa akina mama
  10. Free education
  11. Universal quality healthcare for all
  12. Food security and nutrition for all
  13. Making every Kenyan feel secure and safe at home, in communities, rural areas, towns and cities
  14. Provision of sports and recreation facilities for emotional, physical, mental, social, moral growth and development of people
  15. Creating an enabling environment that fosters respect for faiths, cultures and communities
  16. Developing a comprehensive foreign policy that would promote Kenya’s political and economic interests abroad
  17. Promoting good labour relations and free media as key elements of democratic governance.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I used to sell mitumba bedsheets - Millicent Omanga

I used to sell mitumba bedsheets - Millicent Omanga

President of Barbados jets into Kenya days after Fenty launch

President of Barbados jets into Kenya days after Fenty launch

DCI Kinoti's message to politicians mocking police officers academic qualifications

DCI Kinoti's message to politicians mocking police officers academic qualifications

Matiang'i addresses fears of internet shutdown during polls

Matiang'i addresses fears of internet shutdown during polls

New poll claims Raila has stretched his lead over Ruto

New poll claims Raila has stretched his lead over Ruto

Mirema shooting prime suspect freed after prosecutor's admission

Mirema shooting prime suspect freed after prosecutor's admission

Irungu Kang'ata drops gubernatorial running mate at the last minute

Irungu Kang'ata drops gubernatorial running mate at the last minute

55-yr-old Kenyan wrestles AK-47 from thug who stole his Sh200 bob

55-yr-old Kenyan wrestles AK-47 from thug who stole his Sh200 bob

Court freezes Sh115 million sent to Kenyan woman from overseas

Court freezes Sh115 million sent to Kenyan woman from overseas

Trending

Pilot from KDF Museum Airshow dies in plane crash [Video]

Mark Sampson dies in plane crash

Fresh details emerge on why MP's campaign vehicle crashed into crowd [Video]

Borabu MP Ben Momanyi MP's campaign vehicle crashes into crowd

Kitui accident survivors recall events leading to the horrific crash

Kitui accident survivors recant events leading to crash

Show of might as KDF display heavy millitary weaponry at Uhuru Gardens [Photos]

KDF Millitary Ware at Madaraka day celebrations photo (Dannito Kinyanjui Facebook)