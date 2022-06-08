New poll claims Raila has stretched his lead over Ruto

With the August 9 General Elections only two months away, Odinga is said to be leading with a popularity of 42 per cent followed by the Deputy President with a popularity rating of 38 per cent.

According to the firm's CEO Angela Ambitho, the exercise to determine who is at the forefront of the elections was conducted between May 27 and May 29, where 9,000 Kenyans were interviewed in 290 constituencies across the 47 counties.

Azimio La Umoja manifesto

The opinion poll comes only days after Odinga released his manifesto. The former Prime Minister, shared his 10-point agenda at the Nyayo National Stadium on Monday, May 6 supported by his running-mate Martha Karua.

While unveiling his manifesto, Odinga said his government would immediately come up with a blue print that will lower the cost of living.

The Azimio leader added that his administration would waive regulatory and other licensing fees for youth-led innovations as it seeks to promote the buy Kenya build Kenya campaign which would, in turn, create jobs.

He also promised that the government would offer free education from ECDE to universities adding that his government would absorb all trained graduate teachers that are unemployed.

Summary of Raila's Manifesto