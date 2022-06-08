New poll claims Raila has stretched his lead over Ruto

A new survey carried out by research firm Infotrak has placed Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate Raila Odinga ahead of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate William Ruto in the race for State House.
With the August 9 General Elections only two months away, Odinga is said to be leading with a popularity of 42 per cent followed by the Deputy President with a popularity rating of 38 per cent.
According to the firm's CEO Angela Ambitho, the exercise to determine who is at the forefront of the elections was conducted between May 27 and May 29, where 9,000 Kenyans were interviewed in 290 constituencies across the 47 counties.
Azimio La Umoja manifesto
The opinion poll comes only days after Odinga released his manifesto. The former Prime Minister, shared his 10-point agenda at the Nyayo National Stadium on Monday, May 6 supported by his running-mate Martha Karua.
While unveiling his manifesto, Odinga said his government would immediately come up with a blue print that will lower the cost of living.
The Azimio leader added that his administration would waive regulatory and other licensing fees for youth-led innovations as it seeks to promote the buy Kenya build Kenya campaign which would, in turn, create jobs.
He also promised that the government would offer free education from ECDE to universities adding that his government would absorb all trained graduate teachers that are unemployed.
Summary of Raila's Manifesto
- Achievement of double-digit economic growth rate
- Using manufacturing as the engine for wealth creation and employment
- Growing and supporting the MSME including JuaKali sectors
- Creating an enabling environment for smart agriculture, for improved livestock farming and for growth of the blue economy
- Mainstreaming ICT towards a digital economy
- Improving the investment climate by making it attractive to all investors including Kenyans, the diaspora and foreigners
- Pursuit of a policy of zero tolerance to corruption
- Commitment to addressing the cost of living and raising standards of living of Kenyans in both rural and urban areas
- Inua jamii-pesa mfukoni, baba care, kazi kwa wote, and uchumi kwa akina mama
- Free education
- Universal quality healthcare for all
- Food security and nutrition for all
- Making every Kenyan feel secure and safe at home, in communities, rural areas, towns and cities
- Provision of sports and recreation facilities for emotional, physical, mental, social, moral growth and development of people
- Creating an enabling environment that fosters respect for faiths, cultures and communities
- Developing a comprehensive foreign policy that would promote Kenya’s political and economic interests abroad
- Promoting good labour relations and free media as key elements of democratic governance.
