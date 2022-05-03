Raila, Gideon Moi & Omanga lead Kenyans in mourning MP Sankok's son

In his message, Odinga condoled with Sankok's family stating that losing a child is very a painful experience.

“Hon. David Sankok, it is painful to experience losing a child, and even more so, difficult having to bury one; we stand with you during this difficult time.

“Please accept condolences from Mama Ida and I. May God grant your entire family fortitude. We are praying for you,” reads Odinga’s message to Sankok's family.

KANU party leader Gideon Moi also conveyed his heartfelt condolence to Sankok and his family during this difficult time.

“I convey my heartfelt condolence to Hon. Sankok and his family following the tragic loss of his son. You are in our thoughts and prayers Mheshimiwa during this difficult time. Take heart and find comfort in God the Almighty,” Moi wrote.

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga mourned Sonkok’s son with this message; “We grieve with Hon. David Sankok following the tragic loss of his dear son. David, we are so sorry for your loss, and send a prayer your way. We hope you find peace and comfort in your time of grief,”.

Nominated MP David Ole Sankok's son commits suicide

According to the police, 15-year-old Memusi Sankok shot himself using his father's pistol on Monday afternoon.

The young Sankok committed the act after taking the pistol from a safe in his father's bedroom in their home in Ewaso Nyiro, Narok county.

He was alleged to have shot himself under the chin and the force of the bullet was said to have penetrated and exited through the right side of the teenager's head.

The remains of Memusi Sankok a form four student at Kericho high school have been transferred to the Narok county referral hospital as investigations into the incident begin.

The pistol used by the legislator’s son has also been taken by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers for ballistic assessment.

According to the DCI in Narok, Memusi had an argument about reporting back to school even after being given all the necessary resources.

Memusi was authorized by the father to leave home for school by end of Monday, May 2, instructions he failed to adhere to.