Raila returns from vacation, attacks the Judiciary in fiery speech [Video]

He attended a luncheon for Azimio leaders after the swearing-in ceremony of Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir.

Odinga, who was not able to make it in time for the inauguration of Governor Nassir, said his family was recovering from the shock of losing the presidential election petition.

In his speech, the former prime minister hit out at the Judiciary for throwing out his election petition.

This was the first time he was publicly addressing the matter since the judgment was delivered on September 5, 2022.

Pulse Live Kenya

He maintained that the election results were manipulated by Venezuelan national Jose Carmargo, whose name featured in the petition, saying that the Supreme Court judgment could result in voter apathy.

“Why should women, children, the elderly and those living with disability queue for so many hours to cast their votes, when at the end of the day it is a mercenary from Venezuela called Jose Carmargo who ultimately decides who becomes the president of this country?” Odinga questioned.

He faulted the Judiciary for failing to find enough evidence of the said Venezuelan's alleged interference to nullify the presidential election.

“Shame on the Judiciary of this country and I see them protesting and trying to give threats. We will talk! The constitution of this country gives power to the people of Kenya. All those in power are exercising donated power.

“If they become rogue we have power as the people of this country to remove them and send them home. We can lead a 1 million march to the Judiciary and send them home. The Judiciary should not threaten or blackmail the people of this country after the mess they’ve done,” Odinga said in his passionate speech.

He termed the judgement delivered by the Supreme Court as Judicial thuggery and he would not be cowed by the government.

“We are not going to allow another dictator in this country. We are not going to allow the Judiciary to become a dictator,” he affirmed.