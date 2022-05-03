RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Raila beats DP Ruto as most preferred presidential candidate - TIFA polls

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

The survey was conducted in Nairobi, Mombasa and Makueni

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga at a past event
President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga at a past event

A new survey conducted by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA) has shown that Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance flagbearer Raila Odinga is the most preferred presidential candidate in Mombasa, Nairobi and Makueni ahead of the August 9, general election.

Recommended articles

The poll conducted by TIFA details that 41 percent of Nairobians prefer Odinga as their next president while 26 percent want Deputy President William Ruto as the next Head of State.

The new survey that was released on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 reveals that 32 percent of respondents are yet to decide who they will vote in the upcoming general election.

In Mombasa County, DP Ruto came in second at 32 percent against Odinga’s 50 percent. In Makueni County the ODM party leader managed to score 48 percent while Ruto had 18 percent from respondents who want him (Ruto) to be the next President.

Deputy President William Ruto and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga at a past event
Deputy President William Ruto and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga at a past event Deputy President William Ruto and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga at a past event Pulse Live Kenya

The polls conducted in April shows that 42 percent of those interviewed support the Azimio presidential candidate – 22 percent are in support of Kenya Kwanza’s candidate DP Ruto.

The survey also divulged that Orange Democratic Movement is the most preferred party in Nairobi followed closely by United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The TIFA poll was conducted through telephone and face-to-face interviews and involved 1949 respondents from the three counties aged 19 years and above.

However, nominated Senator Millicent Omanga was among the first people to dismiss the TIFA poll.

“Opinion polls tailored to achieve a certain narrative. Ground ndio kusema. DP William Ruto has the people, and that's what matters,” Omanga tweeted.

At the same time, the TIFA poll showed that Senator Johnson Sakaja is leading in the Nairobi gubernatorial race with 23 percent against Polycarp Igathe’s 15 percent.

In the senatorial race, ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna is ahead of his main competitor Bishop Margaret Wanjiru – 19 percent against 6 percent respectively.

In Mombasa, ODM candidate Abulswamed Nassir is ahead with 40 percent against Mike Sonko’s 28 percent while in Makueni county Mutula Kilonzo Jnr is leading with 50 percent yet Patrick Musimba has 5 percent in the gubernatorial race.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Raila beats DP Ruto as most preferred presidential candidate - TIFA polls

Raila beats DP Ruto as most preferred presidential candidate - TIFA polls

Governors 2022: Poll places Sakaja, Abdulswamad, Kilonzo Jr in the lead

Governors 2022: Poll places Sakaja, Abdulswamad, Kilonzo Jr in the lead

Names of 44 Kenyans vying for Presidency as Independent candidates

Names of 44 Kenyans vying for Presidency as Independent candidates

Raila, Gideon Moi & Omanga lead Kenyans in mourning MP Sankok's son

Raila, Gideon Moi & Omanga lead Kenyans in mourning MP Sankok's son

Archbishop Muheria breaks silence on calls to run for Presidency

Archbishop Muheria breaks silence on calls to run for Presidency

Nominated MP David Ole Sankok's son commits suicide

Nominated MP David Ole Sankok's son commits suicide

Kenya Kwanza unveils the Nairobi parliamentary seats line up

Kenya Kwanza unveils the Nairobi parliamentary seats line up

Tim Wanyonyi reveals reason he dropped out of the Nairobi gubernatorial race

Tim Wanyonyi reveals reason he dropped out of the Nairobi gubernatorial race

Raila's running mate selection to be concluded in a week

Raila's running mate selection to be concluded in a week

Trending

Kibaki family reveals his last words, speaks on sharing wealth & political successor

Former President Mwai Kibaki's son Jimmy Kibaki addressing mourners during the 3rd President's burial in Othaya, Nyeri County on April 30, 2022

Kibaki's report card issued in 1947 surfaces, revealing his impressive record

Former President Mwai Kibaki during his time as Finance Minister

US Embassy announces university scholarships in US, how to apply

US Embassy in Nairobi

Light moment as Uhuru engages aide de camp in his speech

President Kenyatta ennagages aide-de-camp