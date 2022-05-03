Raila beats DP Ruto as most preferred presidential candidate - TIFA polls

The poll conducted by TIFA details that 41 percent of Nairobians prefer Odinga as their next president while 26 percent want Deputy President William Ruto as the next Head of State.

The new survey that was released on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 reveals that 32 percent of respondents are yet to decide who they will vote in the upcoming general election.

In Mombasa County, DP Ruto came in second at 32 percent against Odinga’s 50 percent. In Makueni County the ODM party leader managed to score 48 percent while Ruto had 18 percent from respondents who want him (Ruto) to be the next President.

Deputy President William Ruto and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga at a past event Pulse Live Kenya

The polls conducted in April shows that 42 percent of those interviewed support the Azimio presidential candidate – 22 percent are in support of Kenya Kwanza’s candidate DP Ruto.

The survey also divulged that Orange Democratic Movement is the most preferred party in Nairobi followed closely by United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The TIFA poll was conducted through telephone and face-to-face interviews and involved 1949 respondents from the three counties aged 19 years and above.

However, nominated Senator Millicent Omanga was among the first people to dismiss the TIFA poll.

“Opinion polls tailored to achieve a certain narrative. Ground ndio kusema. DP William Ruto has the people, and that's what matters,” Omanga tweeted.

At the same time, the TIFA poll showed that Senator Johnson Sakaja is leading in the Nairobi gubernatorial race with 23 percent against Polycarp Igathe’s 15 percent.

In the senatorial race, ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna is ahead of his main competitor Bishop Margaret Wanjiru – 19 percent against 6 percent respectively.