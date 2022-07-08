RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Raila craze still driving business to Osumo Brad 'Big Fish' weeks after visit

Authors:

Amos Robi

Osumo says customers still request for the plate used by Raila while others want the seat he used

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga alongside 'The Big Fish' proprietor Osumo Brad after visiting the establishment on May 16, 2022
Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga alongside 'The Big Fish' proprietor Osumo Brad after visiting the establishment on May 16, 2022

Eatery proprietor Osumo Brad has said the visit by leaders from the Azimio One Kenya coalition party is still causing a craze in his business, weeks after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his team had a meal at his restaurant.

Recommended articles

Osumo, who owns The Big Fish eatery in Nairobi, said loyal followers of Raila have flocked his restaurant to have the meal Raila ate and even sit at the table where the 2022 presidential frontrunner had his meal.

“Baba has followers. There are those who come and want to use the plate Raila used, others want to use the seat he used and that has done me a great deal in business,” Osumo stated in a recent interview on Radio Maisha.

From left Azimio Presidential Running mate Martha Karua, Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Azimio spokes person Makau Mutua enjoying a meal at Osumo Brad's joint on May 16 2022.
From left Azimio Presidential Running mate Martha Karua, Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Azimio spokes person Makau Mutua enjoying a meal at Osumo Brad's joint on May 16 2022. Azimio leaders enjoying a meal at Big Fish Pulse Live Kenya
Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, his runningmate Martha Karua flanked by staffers at Osumo Brad's fish restaurant on May 16 2022
Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, his runningmate Martha Karua flanked by staffers at Osumo Brad's fish restaurant on May 16 2022 Azimio leaders enjoying a meal at Big Fish Pulse Live Kenya

READ:Raila pledges to lower entry grades for teaching trainees in North Eastern

Osumo, who runs the business with his siblings, said that the visit by the Azimio coalition leaders has been a big boost for his business adding that he was handsomely rewarded for the services he offered.

“Business has grown since the visit by Raila, people knew of the business before but now even more people know about Big Fish,” said Osumo.

Osumo graduated from Kenyatta University in 2016 but because he could not secure employment so he opted to sell fish with his elder sibling who is a teacher by profession.

Osumo Brad at entrance of his restaurant
Osumo Brad at entrance of his restaurant Osumo Brad Pulse Live Kenya

His big break in business came from actively selling on Twitter. Osumo would urge customers to visit his joint and his efforts on the social media platform saw him go viral and become an internet sensation.

The joint whose first restaurant is located along Thika Superhighway has since birthed two other branches with Osumo saying he cannot quit his fish selling business for any form of employment.

“I cannot leave Big fish for any other form of employment, it would be like leaving my child for another person’s child” Osumo stated.

Here's a one-on-one interview with Osumo on Pulse Kenya:-

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

New law raises age of accountability from 8 years to 12 years in Kenya

New law raises age of accountability from 8 years to 12 years in Kenya

Raila craze still driving business to Osumo Brad 'Big Fish' weeks after visit

Raila craze still driving business to Osumo Brad 'Big Fish' weeks after visit

Uhuru appoints new KNEC chair

Uhuru appoints new KNEC chair

Questions as gov't renovates Mathari Hospital ahead of Sh5B relocation to Karen

Questions as gov't renovates Mathari Hospital ahead of Sh5B relocation to Karen

Ruto: Why Uhuru excluded me from National Security Council

Ruto: Why Uhuru excluded me from National Security Council

I have suffered - Ruto says on working with Uhuru

I have suffered - Ruto says on working with Uhuru

CS Matiang'i declares public holiday

CS Matiang'i declares public holiday

Student fakes kidnapping, extorts parents Sh50,000

Student fakes kidnapping, extorts parents Sh50,000

Give me another candidate - Ruto asks Azimio after demand on voter register

Give me another candidate - Ruto asks Azimio after demand on voter register

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Judge frees Nakuru man who pleaded guilty of stabbing wife to death

A man in handcuffs

Snakes, hyenas, dog meat, dominate Wajackoyah's manifesto

Professor George Wajackoyah at the launch of Roots Party manifesto.

I was too embarrassed - Sakaja finally opens up on why he dropped out of UoN

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja during a past event

NPS & KeNHA give details of nasty Nairobi Expressway accident

NPS & KeNHA give details of nasty Nairobi Expressway accident