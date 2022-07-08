Raila craze still driving business to Osumo Brad 'Big Fish' weeks after visit

Osumo, who owns The Big Fish eatery in Nairobi, said loyal followers of Raila have flocked his restaurant to have the meal Raila ate and even sit at the table where the 2022 presidential frontrunner had his meal.

“Baba has followers. There are those who come and want to use the plate Raila used, others want to use the seat he used and that has done me a great deal in business,” Osumo stated in a recent interview on Radio Maisha.

Azimio leaders enjoying a meal at Big Fish Pulse Live Kenya

Azimio leaders enjoying a meal at Big Fish Pulse Live Kenya

Osumo, who runs the business with his siblings, said that the visit by the Azimio coalition leaders has been a big boost for his business adding that he was handsomely rewarded for the services he offered.

“Business has grown since the visit by Raila, people knew of the business before but now even more people know about Big Fish,” said Osumo.

How Osumo Brad started his popular fish eatery in Nairobi

Osumo graduated from Kenyatta University in 2016 but because he could not secure employment so he opted to sell fish with his elder sibling who is a teacher by profession.

Osumo Brad Pulse Live Kenya

His big break in business came from actively selling on Twitter. Osumo would urge customers to visit his joint and his efforts on the social media platform saw him go viral and become an internet sensation.

The joint whose first restaurant is located along Thika Superhighway has since birthed two other branches with Osumo saying he cannot quit his fish selling business for any form of employment.

“I cannot leave Big fish for any other form of employment, it would be like leaving my child for another person’s child” Osumo stated.