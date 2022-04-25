Raila cuts short his US trip, here's why

Odinga who travelled to the US last Friday, April 22, is scheduled to return to Kenya on Wednesday, April 27.

According to sources close to the former prime minister, he has cut short his trip to attend the funeral of retired President Mwai Kibaki slated for Friday, April 29.

Kibaki will be buried at his rural home in Othaya and will be accorded full military honours.

Inside Raila's flight to US

Updating his supporters of his activities, Odinga shared that he had followed the Arsenal versus Manchester United, Premier League match on Saturday night, mid-air.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, who is an Arsenal fan, took the chance to cheer his team to victory. He also shared that Sundays, for him, are often spent watching football.

"When Arsenal beat ManU it always feels like the Lord’s Day," Raila remarked at the victory.

Details of Raila's Trip to US

The former Prime Minister and his delegation were scheduled to hold meetings with among others, senior US government officials, senior members of the United States Congress, and key African-American leaders. This is according to a statement earlier released by the campaign secretariat.