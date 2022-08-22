Raila narrowly beats deadline to file presidential election petition

The petition, challenging the declaration of Deputy President William Ruto as the President-elect was filed by Odinga's legal team led by Senior Counsel James Orengo through the Judiciary E-Filing System on Monday, August 22.

The former Prime Minister as well as his running mate Martha Karua also appeared at the Milimani Law Courts to submit the physical copies of the petition before the 2pm deadline.

The Constitution stipulates that anyone submitting a Presidential Election Petition on the last day of filing, should do it before 2pm on the said date.

Who will represent Raila Odinga?

The Azimio team is leaving nothing to chance and has assembled a team of experienced lawyers and experts to argue their case.

Reports indicate that aside from Orengo, Otiende Amollo, Tom J Kajwang, Daniel Maanzo, Pheroze Nowrojee who secured victory for Odinga at the Supreme Court in 2017 are also part of the team, hoping to do it one more time for the ODM leader.

Phillip Murgor and Paul Mwangi are also part of the team being considered to lead the petition at the Supreme Court.

The petition will be determined by the seven judges of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court Martha Koome.

Others are Lady Justices Philomena Mwilu (Deputy Chief Justice and Vice President of the Supreme Court), Njoki Ndung'u, Justices Mohamed Ibrahim, Smokin Wanjala and Isaac Lenaola.