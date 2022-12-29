Uhuru didn't betray me - Raila clears the air

The allegations took momentum after the August 2022 polls and there is a section of Raila's die-hard fans who think Uhuru played a mind game with their party leader to deny him access to the State House.

In an exclusive interview with a local media house, the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party leader stated that the former head of state did the unexpected by campaigning for him although he could have done it on his own.

Uhuru endorsed Mr Odinga ahead of the current president William Ruto back then, after an alleged fallout between the two at the time.

As for Raila, Uhuru didn't take the advantage of his office to help him win the elections. The competition ground was fair.

Raila wants the blame game to end in the Azimio camp since he thinks that everything was handled correctly before the August 2022 polls.

The Azimio leader also expressed his gratitude to those who voted for him and especially the voters from Uhuru's backyard who expressed their faith in him and voted for him.