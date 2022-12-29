ADVERTISEMENT
Uhuru didn't betray me - Raila clears the air

Fabian Simiyu

Raila Odinga believes Uhuru Kenyatta played a stellar role during the August 2022 elections

File image of former president Uhuru Kenyatta with Raila Odinga
File image of former president Uhuru Kenyatta with Raila Odinga

Former Prime Minister and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party leader Raila Odinga has put the record straight after when he was asked if former president Uhuru Kenyatta betrayed him.

The allegations took momentum after the August 2022 polls and there is a section of Raila's die-hard fans who think Uhuru played a mind game with their party leader to deny him access to the State House.

In an exclusive interview with a local media house, the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party leader stated that the former head of state did the unexpected by campaigning for him although he could have done it on his own.

File image of Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, and ODM leader Raila Odinga
File image of Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, and ODM leader Raila Odinga

READ: Uhuru to resign as Azimio chairman to focus on job given to him by Ruto

Uhuru endorsed Mr Odinga ahead of the current president William Ruto back then, after an alleged fallout between the two at the time.

As for Raila, Uhuru didn't take the advantage of his office to help him win the elections. The competition ground was fair.

Raila wants the blame game to end in the Azimio camp since he thinks that everything was handled correctly before the August 2022 polls.

Former president Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga
Former president Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga

The Azimio leader also expressed his gratitude to those who voted for him and especially the voters from Uhuru's backyard who expressed their faith in him and voted for him.

The two key figures, Uhuru and Raila used to be great rivals due to their political backgrounds before they vowed to put behind their differences in 2018 through the famous handshake.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

