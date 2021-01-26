Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has said that hustler debate will not take millions of Kenyan youth, into meaningful employment.

Speaking after a meeting with Kenya University Students Organization (KUSO), Mr. Odinga said that Kenyan youth have pushed wheelbarrows for the eight years Jubilee has been in power, and this should have been enough time to create employment for them.

The ODM party leader noted that it is time the country has a sober conversation about leaders coming up with slogans that may lead to lack of peace and instability.

He insisted that youths deserve meaningful employment.

"We must have an HONEST conversation about sloganeering that has the potential of upsetting the peace and stability of our Nation. Our youth deserve access to gainful employment and not barely surviving ANOTHER DAY.

The divisive "HUSTLER" debate cannot move millions of our youth to gainful employment. The Kenyan youth have pushed wheelbarrows for eight years, long enough to have EMPLOYED eight million of them," said Raila Odinga.

Read Also: Aren't you literate? - Raila's response to student leader who asked about Dynasty versus Hustler politics