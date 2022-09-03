Inside Raila’s meeting with legal team challenging Ruto’s win

Odinga met the team in the company of his running mate Martha Karua shortly after the Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court of Kenya, Martha Koome adjourned day three's proceedings.

The meeting was held for the legal team to give the Azimio coalition a debrief as the country awaits the verdict which will be released on Monday.

Reports indicate that the former Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction with the manner in which the team argued out its case before the apex court, taking the judges through the evidence.

He also congratulated the lawyers for their mastery of the law which was evident as they poked holes through IEBC’s response.

Photos taken at the meeting showed Odinga in high spirits, chatting with the legal team.

He is once again expressed confidence that the Supreme court will declare the presidential election null and void based on the evidence presented in court and added that Azimio coalition will accept the verdict of the seven-judge bench.

Odinga and Karua moved to the Supreme court to challenge the results announced by IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati with four other commissioners disowning the results.

In the petition, Azimio argued its case that Ruto did not attain the 50 plus one percent requirement which is a statutory threshold for a winner in a presidential election.

Chebukati was also faulted for allegedly violating the constitution by acting unilaterally in verifying and tallying the results which he proceeded to announce declaring William Ruto as the winner.

The Supreme Court was also told that inconclusive results were used to declare the winner as 27 results for 27 constituencies had not been announced by the time Chebukati declared the winner.