Raila Odinga nurses injuries after minor accident

In the images, Odinga seemed to be nursing some injuries on his face, which appeared swollen.

According to close sources aware of the matter, the former Prime Minister was involved in an accident while working out on the treadmill.

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

Photos of the meeting surfaced online on Wednesday morning, showing President Kenyatta in a jolly mood as he interacted with Odinga and his close allies.

Uhuru’s eldest son Jomo Kenyatta was also present during the visit that also featured Siaya Governor James Orengo, Prof Makau Mutua, Winnie Odinga, Ida Odinga, and lawyer Paul Mwangi among others.

According to highly placed sources at the meeting, Uhuru and Odinga discuss the election, the Supreme Court judgment and other matters of national interest.

The two also discussed the next steps to take after President-elect William Ruto’s election was upheld.

Both leaders disagreed with the Supreme Court judgement but said that they would accept the outcome, with Kenyatta promising a smooth handover process.

Kalonzo Musyoka wishes Gideon Moi quick recovery

On Tuesday evening Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka hosted former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi who is nursing injuries on his arm.

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

Musyoka said that the KANU leader fell at a campaign rally in Suswa and has had to undergo an operation.