Playing their song was a show of love - Raila responds to Sauti Sol

Odinga through his party – the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) - argued that playing the song was show of love to the music group.

“We would like to assure our celebrated musical team @sautisol that we love them and appreciate their music so much. The group has carried our country’s flag so high in international fora and every Kenyan appreciates this. Playing their song yesterday was a show of love for their work,” reads the statement from ODM Party.

On Monday, May 16, 2022 Sauti Sol threatened to sue Azimio for using their song 'Extravaganza' during an event that saw the Alliance unveil Martha Karua as Raila Odinga’s running.

The group pointed out that the act of Azimio using their tune without consent is blatant copyright infringement as directed by Section 35, CAP 170 of the Copyright Act of Kenya.

The song Extravaganza, which was released on May 29, 2019 features: Sauti Sol, Bensoul, Nviiri the Storyteller, Crystal Asige and Kaskazini

“We did license this song to the Azimio la Umoja Campaign neither did we give any consent for its use in the announcement of their Vice-Presidential Candidate. Furthermore, our authority to use the composition, which is one of our most distinct compositions was neither sought nor given.

"This is blatant copyright infringement as directed by section 35, CAP 170 of the Copyright Act of Kenya,” reads part of the statement from Sauti Sol.

The group went on to distance themselves from the Azimio La Umoja Alliance and any other political movement.

“We would like to make it very clear to our fans, partners and associates, we are not aligned to nor associated with the Azimio La Umoja Campaign or any other Political movement and/or party their presidential aspirants, vice-presidential aspirants and candidates at large. We are fully apolitical," the group added.

Sauti Sol further remarked that they are disappointed in the Azimio La Umoja’s blatant disregard of their copyright and therefore they will seek legal address to the whole matter.

“We are disappointed by the Azimio la Umoja campaign’s blatant disregard of our right to control the use of our copyright.