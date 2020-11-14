ODM Party leader Raila Odinga led Kenyans in Mourning ODM Party Chairman, Mombasa County Mohamed Hatimy who passed on Saturday.

Odinga mourned Hatimy who was also a nominated MCA in Mombasa County as a dedicated leader in the realms of politics, sports, and business.

“I’ve received with sadness news of the passing of long-serving @TheODMparty Mombasa County Chair Mohamed Hatimy. He was a dedicated leader in the realms of politics, sports, and business. May God grant his family strength at this difficult moment and may His Soul Rest In Peace.” Reads Raila Odinga’s message.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party mourned Mr. Hatimy, who was its Mombasa County Chairman, as a good man and leader.

“A beautiful soul has stopped beating. A great man has fallen. The ODM family has lost a good man and leader. Hon. Mohamed Hatimy, our Mombasa County Chairman and a second term nominated MCA in the County Assembly of Mombasa is dead. We shall miss you kiongozi #RIPHatimy” ODM Party wrote.

Siaya Senator Jame Orengo also mourned the deceased saying; “A man of all seasons he was. Devastated by the death of Mohammed Hatimy. A gallant patriot. Never afraid to put up a fight for what he believed in and progressive and humanitarian causes. He has left big footprints in soccer, politics, public service, business and charity.

His late brother CJ, at his bidding, was my constant companion in Mombasa. Hatimy never ever let me down. A frontline member of ODM. Fare thee well my friend and comrade”.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed also paid tribute to the late Mohamed Hatimy, stating that his dedication and loyalty benefited everyone ODM Member.

“I have learnt with profound sadness the passing of Chairman Mohammed Hatimy, whose life of dedication and loyalty benefited all of us. May Almighty Allah give his family the patience to overcome this loss and dwell him in Jannatul Firdaus” shared MP Junet Mohamed.

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassa Joho mourned the late Hatimy as a dedicated MCA who served the County of Mombasa with distinction and pride and always yielded impeccable outcomes in every responsibility that was entrusted to him.

“Today Mombasa mourns the loss of one of its gallant sons, Hon. Mohammed Hatimy.

He was not only a dedicated father but devoted husband, a dependable friend and most of all a true patriot. As a nominated member of the County Assembly of Mombasa, he served the county and the nation with distinction and pride and always yielded impeccable outcomes in every responsibility that was entrusted to him” said Joho.