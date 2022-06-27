Raila pledges to lower entry grades for teaching trainees in North Eastern

Addressing the residents of Habaswein, Wajir county, Odinga assured the residents that if he is elected president, his government would use affirmative action to make sure that the Wajir region had adequate teachers.

“Because of the lack of teachers due to insecurity, we will ensure the youth here can go to teacher training schools even with Grade E,” said Raila.

Pulse Live Kenya

Odinga’s decision to lower the entry grade comes after the government rejected a proposal to lower grades for teachers from marginalized counties.

Despite the high number of pupils willing to learn, the North Eastern region has experienced a shortage of teachers due to the insecurity that caused tutors to flee or avoid the schools.

The former prime minister noted that the training of more tutors will aid in closing the labour gap and creating more employment opportunities.

“From September, all trained teachers and who are yet to be employed shall all be hired. Insecurity has cost this region but affirmative action shall help correct all that,” he said.

The Azimio la Umoja flag bearer who was accompanied by his running mate Martha karua promised to improve security in the North Eastern region in order to provide a conducive environment for learning.

The region has continued to suffer to due to attacks from the Al-Shabaab militant group.

The latest incident was on Thursday, June 23, when armed militants took over a bus from Mandera and lectured passengers for at least two hours.

The other promises that Raila made to the residents included free education from primary to university, a livestock insurance scheme, access to health services and opening up the Kenya - Somalia border to boost trade.

In addition, Raila warned the residents against voting for his opponent William Ruto affirming that the DP failed to fulfill the promises he made in 2013, which included creating more jobs, building international stadiums and giving pupils laptops.