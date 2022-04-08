RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Raila's quick move after 8 parties threatened to quit Azimio-One Kenya

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Shortly after a statement by the 8 parties, Raila arranged a meeting where a decision was passed

Azimio-One Kenya leaders Raila Odinga, Charity Ngilu, SC Martha Karua and Prof Makau Mutua during a meeting held on April 7, 2022
Azimio-One Kenya leaders Raila Odinga, Charity Ngilu, SC Martha Karua and Prof Makau Mutua during a meeting held on April 7, 2022

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has announced a decision following dissent within the Azimio-One Kenya coalition - his campaign vehicle ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

Eight of the 20 parties signed to the Azimio-One Kenya alliance had threatened to defect citing what they termed as leadership 'lacking inclusivity'.

The parties had registered nine ultimatums for the coalition pact, including: "The Deputy President choice must be through consensus just as we agreed on the presidential candidate."

While speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua - whose MCC party is part of Azimio - hinted that joining Deputy President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza coalition was still an option for him.

Responding to the disquiet, former Prime Minister Odinga and his coalition partners held a meeting on Thursday evening where a decision was made to set up a leadership council.

"It was decided that the top organ of Azimio, which is the coalition council, will have 11 members drawn from the constituent parties; that is inclusive and will be able to address this question of inclusion of political parties, whether they’re small of large," stated Professor Makau Mutua, the spokesperson of Raila Odinga 2022 presidential campaign.

He added: "There will be no zoning, and there has been no zoning of the country for the political parties, any political party is free to campaign."

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

