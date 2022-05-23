RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Raila, Karua gifted miniature State House during campaign rally

Denis Mwangi

What an awesome gift, thank you, Narok! It’s coming home! - Raila shared

Raila Odinga, Martha Karua receive model State House gift during Narok campaign rally
Raila Odinga, Martha Karua receive model State House gift during Narok campaign rally

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance coalition on Sunday took campaigns to Narok, where presidential candidate Raila Odinga shared a stage with his running mate Martha Karua for the first time since the two were unveiled as a joint ticket.

During the campaign rally held at the William ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok town, the two received a gift from one of the local artists who had constructed a miniature model of the State House.

The former prime minister received the artwork and called on Karua to share the piece's symbolism.

What an awesome gift. Thank you, Narok! It’s coming home!” Raila shared photos of the gift on his social media handles.

Raila Odinga, Martha Karua receive model State House gift during Narok campaign rally
Raila Odinga, Martha Karua receive model State House gift during Narok campaign rally Pulse Live Kenya

The two leaders vowed to tame corruption, accusing the Kenya Kwanza alliance led by Deputy President William Ruto of fueling graft.

They also pledged to form the next government and promised to ensure speedy delivery of services to Kenyans if elected to office.

Looking at the front runners in the election, only one team can be trusted and that is Raila Odinga’s team. Do not waste your votes on those who cannot be trusted even in their own villages,” Karua said.

Every year more than Sh700 billion is stolen by corrupt leaders but this will come to an end. We will take them to Manyani, Shimo la Tewa, Kamiti and Naivasha prisons,” Odinga stated, adding that he had a taste of what imprisonment was like, having been a victim of the Moi-era misdeeds.

Odinga also told the voters that his government will implement a people-based manifesto that will address unemployment, health, education and poverty.

In addition to addressing marginalised populations, the former PM stated that his administration will have a 50-50 split with women to close the gender disparity gap.

Odinga’s visit has started off an epic struggle for the Maa vote in Narok between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio. Next weekend DP Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza campaign team are also expected to tour the county.

Denis Mwangi

