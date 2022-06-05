RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Raila schools Ruto on freedom of expression after complaint on media coverage

Charles Ouma

So far we have no reason to complain - Raila Odinga

Azimio coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga
Azimio coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga

Azimio coalition's presidential candidate Raila Odinga has defended the media in an attack launched by his Kenya Kwanza competitor, Dr William Ruto who claimed select stations have been treating him unfairly.

While presenting his nomination papers to the electoral body, Odinga noted that the media is at liberty to exercise its freedom of expression and no one should suppress it.

“We expect the fourth estate to play their role objectively. So far we have no reason to complain. I have been in politics for a long time. I know that the media will praise you or vilify you, but that is their freedom of expression, we don’t question it.

“We want to create a free and democratic society where there is freedom of speech. The media can censure, the media can critique, the media can educate and the media can also oppose,” Odinga explained.

Odinga also expressed confidence in the commission’s ability to conduct free and fair elections but noted that he has several concerns that he wanted the commission to address.

“We have confidence that the IEBC has the capacity to conduct free and fair elections. We would therefor e urge you to go by the script and do what the people of Kenya expect from you,” Odinga noted.

Raila Odinga at Bomas of Kenya
Raila Odinga at Bomas of Kenya

The former Prime Minister also appealed to his supporters and competitors to be civil in their campaigns.

“We have seen some goons defacing our billboards in some parts of the country. That is an act of hooliganism which is primitive and should not be tolerated in our society.

“I have asked our supporters not to interfere or deface any billboard or publicity materials by our opponents,” Odinga explained.

The Azimio la Umoja Presidential candidate also unveiled Saitabao ole Kanchory as his Chief Agent.

Isaiah Kindiki who is the elder brother to Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki will deputize Saitabao ole Kanchory.

Kanchory will also be deputized by an experienced team including Nyeri Deputy Governor Dr Caroline Karugu, ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong'wen and accomplished lawyer Paul Mwangi.

Charles Ouma

