RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Cherera should oversee elections in Kakamega, Mombasa not Chebukati - Raila

Cyprian Kimutai

Raila also promised his supporters, he will soon be declared President-elect

NAIROBI, KENYA - 2022/08/04: Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Chairman Wafula Chebukati (L), and his vice chairperson Juliana Cherera (R) seen during the 2022 general elections observer briefing at the Bomas of Kenya ahead of the August 9, 2022 general elections. (Photo by John Ochieng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
NAIROBI, KENYA - 2022/08/04: Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Chairman Wafula Chebukati (L), and his vice chairperson Juliana Cherera (R) seen during the 2022 general elections observer briefing at the Bomas of Kenya ahead of the August 9, 2022 general elections. (Photo by John Ochieng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Azimio One Kenya Alliance flagbearer Raila Odinga has stated the upcoming gubernatorial elections in Mombasa and Kakamega should be overseen by Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC) deputy Juliana Cherera.

According to Odinga, current IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati has been corrupted. The former Prime Minister categorically stated that Chebukati has been paid off by his main opponent President-elect William Ruto.

"That man (Chebukati) stood and watched injustice happen even as four out of the seven commissioners deserted him. He therefore should disqualify himself from presiding over Mombasa and Kakamega polls," he said.

Odinga made the statements while campaigning for Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Mombasa gubernatorial candidate Abdulswamad Nassir.

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati revealed that William Ruto won the presidential election after garnering 7,176,141 votes (50.49%) against Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga who scored 6,942,930 (48.85%)votes.
IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati revealed that William Ruto won the presidential election after garnering 7,176,141 votes (50.49%) against Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga who scored 6,942,930 (48.85%)votes. Pulse Live Kenya

He further told ODM supporters to show up in large numbers come August 29 so as to elect the respective governors in Mombasa and Kakamega.

"I have decided to come here to see you face to face due to the injustices inflicted upon you and Kakamega people. They decided to postpone the polls in the two counties because they were scared. But no matter how many times they postpone we will still win," Odinga said.

The long-time politician reiterated that his supporters should not be worried about the pending Presidential elections case in the Supreme Court as he is confident the Azimio brigade will be declared winners.

"Can't you see that I am not sad or shaken by anything. I know eventually the truth shall be known. Martha Karua and I have seen a lot of injustice. We are dealing with very corrupt opponents who had planned to rig a long time ago. The truth shall set the Kenyan nation free. Please be patient," he said.

NAIROBI, KENYA - Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga (C) and his running mate Martha Karua (4th from R) hand over their petition at the Supreme Court Sub-Registry offices in Milimani Law Courts challenging the presidential election results. (Photo by John Ochieng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
NAIROBI, KENYA - Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga (C) and his running mate Martha Karua (4th from R) hand over their petition at the Supreme Court Sub-Registry offices in Milimani Law Courts challenging the presidential election results. (Photo by John Ochieng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Day schools in Mombasa, Kakamega will be closed on Monday - CS Magoha

IEBC recently announced the postponed elections in eight counties will take place on Monday, August 29.

The elections include the Governor elections in Mombasa and Kakamega Counties as well as MP races in Kitui Rural Constituency (Kitui County), Kacheliba Constituency (West Pokot County), Pokot South Constituency (West Pokot County) and Rongai Constituency (Nakuru County).

Voting for Member of County Assembly Ward in Nyaki West (North Imenti Constituency -Meru County), Kwa Njenga (Embakasi South Constituency – Nairobi County) was also suspended.

READ: IEBC commissioners reunite with Chebukati, find out why

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Well-wishers raise Sh4.3 million for Hellen Wendy's family

Well-wishers raise Sh4.3 million for Hellen Wendy's family

Doctors reveal cause of IEBC official's mysterious death

Doctors reveal cause of IEBC official's mysterious death

Cherera should oversee elections in Kakamega, Mombasa not Chebukati - Raila

Cherera should oversee elections in Kakamega, Mombasa not Chebukati - Raila

IEBC files reponse to Raila's presidential election petition

IEBC files reponse to Raila's presidential election petition

Didmus Barasa enters plea in Brian Olunga's murder case

Didmus Barasa enters plea in Brian Olunga's murder case

9-year-old boy driving sister to school takes police on high-speed chase

9-year-old boy driving sister to school takes police on high-speed chase

Alfred Mutua's farewell message as he leaves Machakos White House [Video]

Alfred Mutua's farewell message as he leaves Machakos White House [Video]

Passenger aboard Kenya Airways dies midflight

Passenger aboard Kenya Airways dies midflight

Why warrant of arrest for Aisha Jumwa has been lifted

Why warrant of arrest for Aisha Jumwa has been lifted

Trending

Kenyan lawyers and politicians (L to R): Senior Counsel James Orengo (Siaya Governor-elect), Senior Counsel Otiende Amollo (Rarieda MP), Prof. Kithure Kindiki (Kenya Kwanza Chief Agent) and Nelson Havi (2022 UDA MP candidate)

Top lawyers assembled by Azimio and Kenya Kwanza for Supreme Court petition on Ruto’s win

Hellen Wendy died after she drowned inside a swimming pool in Canada

Hellen Wendy's boyfriend reveals last moments they shared

File image of DCI detectives at a crime scene in Kenya

Police reveal new information on death of IEBC Returning Officer

Chief Justice Martha Koome delivering judgement at the Supreme Court

Why Supreme Court changed venue of hearing Raila's presidential election petition