Cherera should oversee elections in Kakamega, Mombasa not Chebukati - Raila

According to Odinga, current IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati has been corrupted. The former Prime Minister categorically stated that Chebukati has been paid off by his main opponent President-elect William Ruto.

"That man (Chebukati) stood and watched injustice happen even as four out of the seven commissioners deserted him. He therefore should disqualify himself from presiding over Mombasa and Kakamega polls," he said.

Odinga made the statements while campaigning for Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Mombasa gubernatorial candidate Abdulswamad Nassir.

He further told ODM supporters to show up in large numbers come August 29 so as to elect the respective governors in Mombasa and Kakamega.

"I have decided to come here to see you face to face due to the injustices inflicted upon you and Kakamega people. They decided to postpone the polls in the two counties because they were scared. But no matter how many times they postpone we will still win," Odinga said.

The long-time politician reiterated that his supporters should not be worried about the pending Presidential elections case in the Supreme Court as he is confident the Azimio brigade will be declared winners.

"Can't you see that I am not sad or shaken by anything. I know eventually the truth shall be known. Martha Karua and I have seen a lot of injustice. We are dealing with very corrupt opponents who had planned to rig a long time ago. The truth shall set the Kenyan nation free. Please be patient," he said.

IEBC recently announced the postponed elections in eight counties will take place on Monday, August 29.

The elections include the Governor elections in Mombasa and Kakamega Counties as well as MP races in Kitui Rural Constituency (Kitui County), Kacheliba Constituency (West Pokot County), Pokot South Constituency (West Pokot County) and Rongai Constituency (Nakuru County).