ODM leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has once again addressed the cost of the BBI referendum, insisting that it is nothing to the government.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV, he said that the required amount to see the referendum through is peanuts to the government.

“The cost for doing things like a referendum, even an election are actually peanuts to the government,” he said.

The ODM leader noted that the cost of printing a ballot paper in other countries costs less than a dollar, while Kenya spends up to 7 dollars printing a ballot, which is part of the reason he's calling for reforms in the electoral body (IEBC).

Odinga said he is optimistic Kenyans will make the right choice when the time comes, and if the they reject the BBI changes, they will have their reasons for doing it.

He added that the BBI will not be forced on Kenyans.

“If the country says no, they will have passed their verdict, the world will not stop moving because the country has said no. There will be different reasons why the country would have said no… I believe that Kenyans will make the right choice, I have confidence in the Kenyan people to make the right choice at the right time,” said Raila Odinga.