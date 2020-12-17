ODM Party leader Raila Odinga has opened up on his party’s loss to Independent candidate Feisal Bader, in the recently concluded Msambweni by-election.

In an interview with a local TV station, Odinga said that in the game of politics there is always a winner and a loser.

He went on to state that many factors played out leading to ODM candidate Omar Boga losing the seat to Mr. Bader, and after ODM is done with its analysis the issues will be addressed.

Odinga accused Members of Parliament of openly bribing voters during the election, a move he highly condemned terming it unethical, and conduct that should not be encouraged

“Yes, ODM lost in Msambweni but that is the game of elections you win you lose some. There are several other factors and I think the ODM party will talk about it sometime after they have done with the analysis,” said the former Prime Minister.

Raila Odinga said that Feisal Bader who won the Msambweni by-election is an ODM member who chose to vie as an independent candidate because he did not want to face the nomination process.

“The guy who won eventually (Feisal) was a PA to late Suleiman Dori and therefore, a member of ODM and so many people who voted for him are actually ODM members. Some of them may have voted for him because of what he did for them when he was PA for late Dori,” said the ODM leader.