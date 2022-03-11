RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Raila summoned to appear before NCIC over 'madoadoa' remarks

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Odinga is in trouble with authorities after using tribal slur in Wajir County

Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga during weekend tour of Murang'a and Nairobi County on January 29-30, 2022
Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga during weekend tour of Murang'a and Nairobi County on January 29-30, 2022

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader and Azimio la Umoja aspiring president Raila Odinga has been summoned to appear before the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) over the use of 'madoadoa' during a political rally.

Recommended articles

In a statement issued on Friday, NCIC chairperson Samuel Kobia said that Odinga is wanted to explain the remarks he made on March 9, 2022 during a political rally in Wajir County.

“The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has today [March 11] summoned HE Rt. Honorable Prime Minister Raila Odinga in response to remarks made in his meeting in Wajir county on 9th March 2022. In his remarks, he mentioned the term ‘madoadoa’ which is considered a hate speech term in Kenya.

"The Commission wishes to assure Kenyans of its commitment to curbing any form of hate speech, to ensure Kenya remains a stable, prosperous and cohesive nation and so deliver on our promise of ‘Election bila noma'," read the summon from NCIC.

Following the former Prime Minister's rally on Tuesday, a video surfaced online where the politician used the controversial political slur, "madoadoa".

Madoadoa, a Swahili word meaning 'spots', became a derogatory term after Kenya went through the 2007/2008 post-election violence. The term had been used to incite ethnic communities to turn against members of other communities in metropolitan towns across the country.

The 11-second clip that had caused an uproar among political commentators online, has now resulted to the summoning of Odinga to appear NCIC.

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, who belongs to Deputy President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA), was also summoned by the NCIC in January after using the term.

"Sisi tunataka kuwa kwa serikali inayokuja lakini nawaambia watu wa Uasin Gishu msicheze na Kenya na kile nawaomba ni kwamba madoadoa yale mliyonayo hapa muweze kuondoa.

"(We want to form the next government and I urge you, people of Uasin Gishu, not to underestimate Kenyans, do your part in removing the spots among you.)" the MP stated.

On February 28, a Nakuru court ruled that Senator Linturi had no case to answer over his 'madoadoa' political remark.

File image of Meru Senator, Mithika Linturi
File image of Meru Senator, Mithika Linturi Pulse Live Kenya

In her judgment, Nakuru Chief Magistrate Ednah Nyaloti explained that the case could not proceed after the prosecution and the police failed to meet the deadlines given by the court to present evidence.

The judge further directed that a bail amount paid by the Senator should be reimbursed.

“The application by the prosecution to have the miscellaneous application closed and withdrawn is hereby allowed and the court directs that the cash bail be released to the depositor,” judge Nyaloti ruled.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Deja Vu club responds to murder allegation

Deja Vu club responds to murder allegation

Raila summoned to appear before NCIC over 'madoadoa' remarks

Raila summoned to appear before NCIC over 'madoadoa' remarks

Martha Karua's lost earring becomes subject of jokes at OKA press briefing [Video]

Martha Karua's lost earring becomes subject of jokes at OKA press briefing [Video]

Investigation reveals how Al Shabaab infiltrated Manda Bay military base in Lamu

Investigation reveals how Al Shabaab infiltrated Manda Bay military base in Lamu

CS Kagwe lifts mandatory wearing of face masks in public places

CS Kagwe lifts mandatory wearing of face masks in public places

Engineer behind Kenya's first locally made limousine dies

Engineer behind Kenya's first locally made limousine dies

Woman arrested for faking kidnapping of a baby

Woman arrested for faking kidnapping of a baby

Kenya Power equipment worth millions found in Juja

Kenya Power equipment worth millions found in Juja

Law Society elects new President in closely contested election

Law Society elects new President in closely contested election

Trending

Lady in Forest Road assault video reveals new infomation

A canva of an unidentified lady being harassed by boda boda riders along Forest road, Nairobi on Monday, March 7

Lady harassed by boda boda riders, KOT demand justice

Boda boda riders at the junction of Kirinyaga and Racecourse Road in Nairobi on June 27, 2017

Why police took 3 days to arrest Forest Road assault suspects

A canva of an unidentified lady being harassed by boda boda riders along Forest road, Nairobi on Monday, March 7

Wife of Forest Road assault mastermind helps police in investigations

Forest Road assault mastermind Zacharia Nyaore Obadia