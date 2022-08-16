RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Raila Odinga to address the nation after 5th presidential election loss

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Many Kenyans have eagerly waited for Raila Odinga to speak after the declaration of William Ruto as the president-elect.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga launched his manifesto in a ceremony held at Nyayo Stadium.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga is preparing to address the nation after the IEBC announced William Ruto as the winner of the presidential election.

According to Dennis Onsarigo, the press secretary at the Raila Odinga Presidential Campaign Secretariat, the former prime minister is scheduled to make a statement on Tuesday at 2 pm.

Raila will be speaking at the Kenya International Convention Centre where the Azimio la Umoja team has set up a media centre.

Many Kenyans have eagerly waited for Odinga to respond to the declaration of Ruto as the president-elect.

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga with his running mate Martha Karua Pulse Live Kenya

The former PM’s supporters have been waiting to for Odinga to update them on the next course of action after his chief agent disputed the IEBC results.

Supporters of Ruto are also waiting to hear whether the Azimio presidential candidate will head to court to challenge the results or concede defeat.

Homa Bay Governor-elect Gladys Wanga has signalled that some leaders in Azimio have asked Odinga to go to court.

READ: Diamond Platnumz' message to Kenyans after declaration of president elect

What transpired yesterday is monumental electoral fraud that has also been likened to a civilian coup. Our very able legal team has assured us that the irregularities, the election malpractices and the lack of transparency with which Chairman Wafula Chebukati conducted the Commission’s business are so glaring that yesterday’s declaration cannot stand.

The exercise was deeply flawed was confirmed by four commissioners who constitute majority of the IEBC commission. So this matter is not over. The last word about it has not been spoken. The legal team has assembled and will be doing everything possible to ensure the right winner is declared,” she said.

Gladys Wanga Gladys Wanga Pulse Live Kenya

She also expressed her disappointment with the IEBC results and acknowledged that many of Odinga’s supporters were also heartbroken.

Normalcy has returned in Kisumu and Kibera where a number of Raila’s supporters protested the election results.

READ: Azimio sweeps 70% of Parliamentary seats in Nairobi

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

Raila Odinga to address the nation after 5th presidential election loss

