Raila pushes running mate announcement to Monday

This is after much anticipation by followers who had hoped he would make the announcement at his Kamukunji rally on Sunday.

"I will announce my running mate at the KICC on Monday 11:00 a.m," he said

The Azimio presidential campaign secretariat spokesperson Makau Mutua said the coalition beared in mind the anxiety by kenyans noting that the announcement was going to be made soon.

“Our campaign is aware that Kenyans are anxious to know the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential ticket. We will make the announcement tomorrow,” Mutua’s statement read.

Raila in Kamukunji Pulse Live Kenya

The Kamukunji rally saw leaders throw shade at the Kenya Kwanza running mate select, Rigathi Gachagua whom they said was a thief and had pending court cases.

The absence of Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka also raised eyebrows considering he was a top contender for the running mate position. Makueni member of parliament Dan Maanzo said the Wiper party was headed to the high court to withdraw from the coalition after talks failed.

Maanzo said indications showed that Raila Odinga was not willing to work with Raila Odinga hence the reason they were headed to court.

Pulse Live Kenya

“The only reason we entered the Azimio OKA coalition was so that Kalonzo deputizes Raila Odinga but that seems to have failed,” Maanzo said.