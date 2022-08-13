Raila to meet newly-elected Azimio leaders at KICC

Raila Odinga's press secretary Dennis Onsarigo confirmed that Azimio la Umoja will hold an inaugural conference for its elected members later in the day.

According to an invite seen by Pulse Kenya news desk, all elected leaders under the Azimio outfit will be at the “KICC for the Elected Leaders Inaugural Conference”.

The event will kick off at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday August 13, 2022 with an invite shared on Azimio’s social media platforms indicating that the dress code will be blue, in line with the coalition’s signature colour.

It remains unclear if President Uhuru Kenyatta who is the Azimio Coalition Council chairperson will be in attendance.

The agenda of the meeting remains a closely-guarded secret with reports indicating that a review of the coalition’s performance in the election could make it to the agenda even as the country awaits the results of the presidential elections.

It will also be the first meeting bringing together the coalition’s elected leaders and as such will provide a platform to agree on the way forward.

Despite being outperformed in in Central Kenya, the coalition put up a strong sow in other parts of the country and bagged several seats, including in Deputy President William Ruto’s Rift Valley home turf.

Among the top casualties is Bahati’s Kimani Ngunjiri who lost to Jubilee’s Irene Njoki.

In Tiaty, Baringo county, William Kamket of KANU emerged victories, defying the strong UDA wave in the region.

The coalition also had some casualties as notable names were floored by UDA competitors especially in the Mount Kenya region.

Among those thrown out as voters took to the ballot to deliver their verdict are Amos Kimunya (Kipipiri) Jeremiah Kioni (Ndaragwa), governors Kiraitu Murungi (Meru) and Ndiritu Muriithi (Laikipia).