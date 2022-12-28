Raila: Chebukati should be prosecuted & jailed

Speaking in an interview with Citizen TV, the former prime minister said that Chebukati committed a crime against humanity during the August General Election.

Odinga’s statement came as a response to Chebukati, who said a few days ago that he was proud to be part of the IEBC team and does not regret anything even as he plans to exit the office.

“In my view, Mr Chebukati is a criminal who should be prosecuted and sentenced to jail. What he has committed is a great crime against the humanity and people of this country,” Raila told Citizen TV.

He added: “I believe strongly that he, not the other four commissioners, should be in the dock."

The four commissioners - Juliana Cherera, Irene Masit, Justus Nyang'aya, and Francis Wanderi, disowned the August presidential election results terming them as opaque.

On December 5, 2022, Juliana Cherera resigned as IEBC vice Chair. This was only a few days after Justus Nyang'aya also resigned from his position in the commission.

The third commissioner Francis Wanderi has also resigned leaving only Irene Masit to be probed by the tribunal appointed to y president Ruto to look into the Cherera Four case.

Commissioners Boya Molu and Abdi Guliye are among those who will testify against Masit in court.

Odinga said that although the August polls were conducted in the right way, there was rampant rigging at the tallying centers.

"Kenyans voted effectively and the process was fairly smooth, the only issue was to do with presidential elections and this was messed up at the tallying center," said Odinga.

According to Raila, Kenyans for the first time saw an electoral commission that was divided, not in the middle, but four out of seven commissioners disputed the results, meaning a majority of the commissioners said the results were not a reflection of how Kenyans had voted.

The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party leader stated that an audit of the results is a good gesture to instill confidence among Kenyan voters.

"I am not bitter because the elections are not for Raila Odinga, it is for Kenyans. We want an audit of these results so that Kenyans can have confidence come 2027 that they can go to the polls, cast their votes, and that their votes will count," he said.