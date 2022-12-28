ADVERTISEMENT
Raila: Chebukati should be prosecuted & jailed

Lynet Okumu Pulse Contributor

I believe strongly that he, not the other four commissioners, should be in the dock - Raila states concerning Chebukati

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati
ODM leader Raila Amollo Odinga has termed the IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati as a criminal who should be prosecuted and jailed.

Speaking in an interview with Citizen TV, the former prime minister said that Chebukati committed a crime against humanity during the August General Election.

Odinga’s statement came as a response to Chebukati, who said a few days ago that he was proud to be part of the IEBC team and does not regret anything even as he plans to exit the office.

“In my view, Mr Chebukati is a criminal who should be prosecuted and sentenced to jail. What he has committed is a great crime against the humanity and people of this country,” Raila told Citizen TV.

Raila Odinga
READ: Raila's chief agent names 3 men who made him lose election to Ruto

He added: “I believe strongly that he, not the other four commissioners, should be in the dock."

The four commissioners - Juliana Cherera, Irene Masit, Justus Nyang'aya, and Francis Wanderi, disowned the August presidential election results terming them as opaque.

On December 5, 2022, Juliana Cherera resigned as IEBC vice Chair. This was only a few days after Justus Nyang'aya also resigned from his position in the commission.

The third commissioner Francis Wanderi has also resigned leaving only Irene Masit to be probed by the tribunal appointed to y president Ruto to look into the Cherera Four case.

Commissioners Boya Molu and Abdi Guliye are among those who will testify against Masit in court.

Odinga said that although the August polls were conducted in the right way, there was rampant rigging at the tallying centers.

"Kenyans voted effectively and the process was fairly smooth, the only issue was to do with presidential elections and this was messed up at the tallying center," said Odinga.

According to Raila, Kenyans for the first time saw an electoral commission that was divided, not in the middle, but four out of seven commissioners disputed the results, meaning a majority of the commissioners said the results were not a reflection of how Kenyans had voted.

READ: Raila trashes Ruto's proposed constitutional amendments

The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party leader stated that an audit of the results is a good gesture to instill confidence among Kenyan voters.

"I am not bitter because the elections are not for Raila Odinga, it is for Kenyans. We want an audit of these results so that Kenyans can have confidence come 2027 that they can go to the polls, cast their votes, and that their votes will count," he said.

Raila maintained that it was the duty of the IEBC, in this case, led by Wafula Chebukati, to prevent election rigging at the tallying center and not his agents.

