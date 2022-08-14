Raila's 1st public address as Kenyans await 2022 presidential election result [Video]

The Azimio flag bearer who is locked in a tight race with Kenya Kwanza’s William Ruto attended a Sunday church service at St. Francis ACK Church in Karen.

Odinga was accompanied by a host of Azimio leaders, including Cotu secr4etary general Francis Atwoli, Kanu chairman Gideon Moi and Lang'ata MP-elect Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o.

Also present at the service was his running mate, Martha Karua.

While addressing the congregation at the Karen church, Raila read out an excerpt from the prayer of St Francis of Assisi and noted that it is his desire that the election would be concluded peacefully.

"We thank God for having taken us through a vigorous campaign moment. The election process was peaceful, we hope that peace will prevail even after the election.

"We are all part of one nation and we want Kenya to be even stronger going forward," Odinga stated.

Odinga was among the Azimio luminaries who were expected to grace yesterday’s inaugural meeting with newly elected Azimio La Umoja One Kenya leaders, but skipped the event.

The meeting proceeded with Karua explaining that Odinga was fully in the know and the participants had his full blessings.

Addressing all the coalition party’s elected leaders on Saturday at the KICC, explained that the coalition had tallied results from Form 34As across the nation which were availed to the public by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and emerged top.

She noted that they however do have the authority to call the election for themselves and will wait until IEBC makes the final announcement.

“If you look at everything, including all the other seats combined, there is no way, no way, the tally can be against us. And by the way, we have tallied, it’s just that we don’t have the power to announce ourselves… We are looking forward to this election being called for us.