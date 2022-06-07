RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Breakdown of Raila Odinga's first 100 days manifesto promise

Odinga promised to create a special department in the security department to monitor and deal with corruption in his first 100 days

Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua

Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga has promised to address the hiked food prices and sky rocketing cost of living in his first 100 days in office if he ascends to power after the August 9 general election.

While unveiling his manifesto, the former prime minister said his government will immediately come up with a blue print that will see the cost of living fall as he takes oath, Raila noting that his government will focus on three major areas, Economic Revolution, Social Transformation and Good Governance.

“Our government intends to hit the ground running and implement interventionist policies that reduce the cost of living from day one,” said Odinga.

Odinga said his government was going to lay emphasis on economic recovery, revival of Agriculture and Fisheries, manufacturing, Energy, Middle and Small Enterprises, Digital Economy, Youth, Creative Economy and Sports, Tourism, Public Expenditure and Debt Management.

The Azimio leader said his administration would waive regulatory and other licensing fees for youth led innovations as it seeks to promote the buy Kenya build Kenya campaign which would in turn create jobs.

He also promised that the government would offer free education from ECDE to university adding that his government would absorb all trained graduate teachers that are unemployed.

Odinga also noted that the fight against graft would be top of his priority in his first 100 days if he ascended to office, promising that his government would create a special task force in the security apparatus to monitor the vice.

“We will declare corruption a threat to national security and establish a specialised department in the security agencies for corruption surveillance. We want to ensure that Kenya moves away from the league of third world economies,” said Odinga.

Regarding national debt, Odinga said his government will begin talks to see the debts restructured mostly from commercial to concessional loans to ease the burden which the tax payers shoulder.

Azimio One Kenya Alliance deputy president candidate Martha Karua on her part emphasized fighting corruption which would in turn make available funds that would be intensively utilized in government projects benefiting the citizens.

