Breakdown of Raila Odinga's first 100 days manifesto promise

While unveiling his manifesto, the former prime minister said his government will immediately come up with a blue print that will see the cost of living fall as he takes oath, Raila noting that his government will focus on three major areas, Economic Revolution, Social Transformation and Good Governance.

“Our government intends to hit the ground running and implement interventionist policies that reduce the cost of living from day one,” said Odinga.

Odinga said his government was going to lay emphasis on economic recovery, revival of Agriculture and Fisheries, manufacturing, Energy, Middle and Small Enterprises, Digital Economy, Youth, Creative Economy and Sports, Tourism, Public Expenditure and Debt Management.

Raila Odnga Manifesto launch Pulse Live Kenya

The Azimio leader said his administration would waive regulatory and other licensing fees for youth led innovations as it seeks to promote the buy Kenya build Kenya campaign which would in turn create jobs.

He also promised that the government would offer free education from ECDE to university adding that his government would absorb all trained graduate teachers that are unemployed.

Odinga also noted that the fight against graft would be top of his priority in his first 100 days if he ascended to office, promising that his government would create a special task force in the security apparatus to monitor the vice.

“We will declare corruption a threat to national security and establish a specialised department in the security agencies for corruption surveillance. We want to ensure that Kenya moves away from the league of third world economies,” said Odinga.

Raila odinga manifesto launch Pulse Live Kenya

Regarding national debt, Odinga said his government will begin talks to see the debts restructured mostly from commercial to concessional loans to ease the burden which the tax payers shoulder.