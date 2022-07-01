RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Raila's spokesperson tears apart Ruto's 7-point manifesto

Denis Mwangi

Raila Odinga Presidential Campaign Secretariat Spokesperson Makau Mutua claims William Ruto's manifesto did not address corruption

A collage photo of Deputy President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga
The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance has reacted to the launch of Deputy President William Ruto’s manifesto on Thursday evening.

In a statement by Raila Odinga Presidential Campaign Secretariat Spokesperson Makau Mutua, the Azimio camp dismissed Ruto’s manifesto as underwhelming.

The evening was punctuated by empty promises, slogans, and headshakes. The most important issue facing this nation was conspicuously missing from the UDA manifesto. The word corruption was not mentioned and did not cross Ruto's lips even once,” Mutua hit out at the DP.

Azimio-One Kenya leaders Raila Odinga, Charity Ngilu, SC Martha Karua and Prof Makau Mutua during a meeting held on April 7, 2022
He claimed that the Kenya Kwanza alliance did not have a plan of solving corruption in the country.

Nothing will ever go forward in this country without slaying the dragon of corruption. This is why, our Azimio candidate the Rt Hon Raila Odinga and his running mate Senior Counsel Martha Karua, have explicitly stated and publicly committed to bringing to an end the evil of corruption upon taking office.

That is the only way through which Kenya will realize its full potential. There will be zero tolerance for corruption under Azimio and those culpable will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law without any exceptions,” the professor continued.

In the Corruption Perceptions Index 2021, Kenya is ranked 128th out of 180 countries for corruption.

Supporters of the deputy president argued that Ruto would address corruption by strengthening the Judiciary, National Police Service and Kenya Revenue Authority.

In his speech, the DP claimed that enforcement agencies were being used by the current administration to settle political scores.

Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua accused the office of President Uhuru Kenyatta of holding money meant to fund the Directorate Criminal Investigations.

Deputy President William Ruto unveiled his manifesto at Kasarani Stadium where he detailed his plan for a new Kenya.
There is a fund at the office of the president controlled by the accounting officer there. That fund for the last five years is what has been diverted to fund the Building Bridges Initiative, fund the Azimio campaign and build the accounting officer’s hotels,” Gachagua claimed.

DP clearly addressed the issue of corruption by insisting on strengthening the institutions charged with the fight against graft. He also emphasized the intention to fund the judiciary and the police 2 enable them to discharge their functions well,” John Makatiani said.

Denis Mwangi

