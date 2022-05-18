Raila overtakes Ruto after unveiling of their running mates - TIFA report

Deputy President William Ruto picked Gachagua as his designated DP while Azimio la Umoja Kenya candidate Raila Odinga chose Karua.

According to the survey conducted between Monday and Tuesday, more Kenyans who were interviewed preferred the Odinga-Karua ticket to the Ruto-Rigathi pair.

Raila's popularity stood at 39 per cent against the DP’s 35 per cent. Odinga’s popularity increased from 32% in April to 39% in May, while Ruto’s declined from 39%.

Among those who indicated that they would vote for Raila, 85% identified Martha Karua while among Ruto’s supporters, 59% identified Rigathi.

However, UDA remained the most popular party at 29% while ODM emerged second at 25%, followed by Jubilee and Wiper at 3%.

More Kenyans expressed support for Azimio la Umoja/One Kenya Alliance (38%) than for the Kenya Kwanza Alliance (28%).

Over the last sixteen months, Jubilee’s popularity shot down from 40% to 5%, while UDA’s increased from 0 to 29%.