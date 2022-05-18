RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Raila overtakes Ruto after unveiling of their running mates - TIFA report

Denis Mwangi

The poll conducted by TIFA between Monday and Tuesday showed the impact Ruto and Raila's running mates had on their popularity

Deputy President William Ruto and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga at a past event
Just days after the announcement of two of the most popular running mates in the August presidential election, TIFA has released a report detailing the impact of Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and Narc Kenya Martha Karua on the presidential tickets.

Deputy President William Ruto picked Gachagua as his designated DP while Azimio la Umoja Kenya candidate Raila Odinga chose Karua.

According to the survey conducted between Monday and Tuesday, more Kenyans who were interviewed preferred the Odinga-Karua ticket to the Ruto-Rigathi pair.

Raila's popularity stood at 39 per cent against the DP’s 35 per cent. Odinga’s popularity increased from 32% in April to 39% in May, while Ruto’s declined from 39%.

Among those who indicated that they would vote for Raila, 85% identified Martha Karua while among Ruto’s supporters, 59% identified Rigathi.

However, UDA remained the most popular party at 29% while ODM emerged second at 25%, followed by Jubilee and Wiper at 3%.

More Kenyans expressed support for Azimio la Umoja/One Kenya Alliance (38%) than for the Kenya Kwanza Alliance (28%).

Over the last sixteen months, Jubilee’s popularity shot down from 40% to 5%, while UDA’s increased from 0 to 29%.

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

