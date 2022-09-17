Raila's deadline for IEBC, Judiciary and concerns he wants to be addressed

Azimio is keen on a complete overhaul of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and reforms at the judiciary.

“You have noticed the corruption, incompetence and capture of the IEBC. You have noticed the corruption and thuggery of the Supreme Court judges. The words used against us have never been used in our courts even in the dark days of single party rule,” Raila said at an Azimio parliamentary group meeting yesterday.

Part of the game-plan is pushing for the country to revert to manual voting and transmission of results.

The reforms could also net Presiding Officers who, according to Azimio, are temporary staff contracted during elections and are poorly paid thus making them vulnerable to being compromised by political players.

The coalition is also warming up to the suggestion of a radical surgery to weed out corrupt elements and judges in the judiciary.

Radical surgery to weed out rogue elements

Azimio alleges that external forces have found their way into the judiciary, compromising it in a way that it can no longer work independently, hence the need for a radical surgery similar to the one implemented in 2003.

Raila set the stage upon return from Zanzibar in his first address following the Supreme Court ruling that upheld president William Ruto’s victory.

The former prime took issues with the “demeaning language” used by the seven-judge-bench, noting that the Supreme Court had just rolled back gains made in several years.

He also hinted at marshalling a one million people march to the Judiciary to force out “rogue” Supreme Court judges.

"We will talk. The constitution of this country gives power to the people of Kenya, and all the other people exercising power are exercising donated power. So the Judiciary is no exception, if they become rogue, we have power as the people of this country to reform them or send them home,” Raila said shortly after returning from Zanzibar.

