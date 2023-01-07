ADVERTISEMENT
Raila showered with love as he celebrates birthday

Charles Ouma

Raila Odinga turns 78 years old today

File image of Azimio leader Raila Odinga during his birthday celebrations when he turned 77 last year

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was today, January, 07, 2023 showered with love as he turned a year older.

The Azimio la Umoja party leader turned 78 and Kenyans from all walks of life wished him a happy birthday.

ODM politicians were among those who wished the veteran politician well and celebrated his contribution to Kenya’s progress and the role he has played in the political space over the years.

"Baba, Rt Hon Raila Odinga, we thank you for your contributions to constitutionalism, devolution, and the fight for a better Kenya and better lives for all Kenyans. Many of us have been and will continue to be inspired by you. #HbdBabaWeLoveYou" Wrote Homa Bay county boss, Gladys Wanga.

File image of Azimio leader Raila Odinga who turned 78 today with his wife, Mama Ida Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

ODM party celebrated Odinga with a message that read:

"To our Party Leader The Rt Hon Raila Odinga, we are proud to be a part of your special day. You remain the most wonderful leader to the world of yesterday, today, and the future. As millions celebrate your birthday today as a special gift to our beloved country, we ask Kenyans to remain focused on rebuilding a united Kenya. Happy Birthday Baba."

Embakasi East lawmaker Babu Owino and his Lang’ata counterpart, Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o also wished the former Prime Minister.

"Thank you for living your life in a way that makes every day worth celebrating. Happiest of birthdays BABA." Wrote Babu Owino.

"Happy birthday Jakom! May God continue shining His Grace on you! @railaodinga5th" added Jalango.

The former prime minister was born on January 07, 1945.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

