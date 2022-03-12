Kalonzo accepts to be Raila's running-mate for a 3rd time

"Nimesema Raila tosha!" was the charge as Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka on March 12 announced that he will vie alongside Raila Odinga in the August 9 General Election.
Speaking at the Jacaranda Grounds in Nairobi County, the former Vice President noted that his decision to join the Odinga presidential ticket was approved after consultations with his One Kenya Alliance (OKA) partners.
Mr Musyoka also added that he had chosen to respect Mr Odinga's seniority in putting his own presidential aspirations in the back-burner.
More to follow...
