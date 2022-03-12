RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kalonzo accepts to be Raila's running-mate for a 3rd time

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Third-time lucky? Kalonzo agrees to be Raila's running-mate for the third time in a row

President Uhuru Kenyatta with ODM leader Raila Odinga, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and other party leaders at the Azimio La Umoja NDC held on March 12, 2022 at the KICC
President Uhuru Kenyatta with ODM leader Raila Odinga, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and other party leaders at the Azimio La Umoja NDC held on March 12, 2022 at the KICC

"Nimesema Raila tosha!" was the charge as Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka on March 12 announced that he will vie alongside Raila Odinga in the August 9 General Election.

Speaking at the Jacaranda Grounds in Nairobi County, the former Vice President noted that his decision to join the Odinga presidential ticket was approved after consultations with his One Kenya Alliance (OKA) partners.

Mr Musyoka also added that he had chosen to respect Mr Odinga's seniority in putting his own presidential aspirations in the back-burner.

More to follow...

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

