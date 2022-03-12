Kalonzo accepts offer to become Raila's running-mate for the 3rd time

Speaking at the Jacaranda Grounds in Nairobi County, the former Vice President noted that his decision to join the Odinga presidential ticket was approved after consultations with his One Kenya Alliance (OKA) partners.

Mr Musyoka also added that he had chosen to respect Mr Odinga's seniority in putting his own presidential aspirations in the back-burner.

Kalonzo had also been present at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) where Azimio La Umoja delegates endorsed Mr Odinga as the coalition's flagbearer.

Raila Odinga's 13 pledges as he accepts Azimio nomination to vie for president

While addressing the delegates at KICC, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader made pledges of his administration.

He listed them as follows:-

A pledge to lead an all-out war against poverty, unemployment, and hopelessness in Kenya and actualise Article 43 of the Kenyan Constitution. A pledge to build an economy that helps every Kenyan make ends meet...with a very deliberate focus on women. A pledge to create a stand-alone ministry for youth affairs, and mainstream appointment of the youth in the Azimio government in addition to tax holidays for youth enterprises and tax incentives for organisations that employ the youth. A pledge to take technology to Kenya's farmlands and help revolutionalise agriculture...as well as farm input subsidies. A pledge to build on health gains made by the Jubilee government...with a focus on preventive health through Baba Care. A pledge to give every Kenyan child access to the best education A pledge to raise county allocations in the national budget from 15% to 35% A pledge to leverage infrastructure - roads, rail and internet - in industrialization A pledge to lead a war against corruption under the policy 'Don't want, don't do and don't dare' A pledge to create a civil service defined by hard work, high-morale, efficiency and high ethical standards A pledge to build on President Kenyatta's approach in making Kenya central in regional, continental and global engagements A pledge to tackle public debt, negotiate non-stressful repayment terms A pledge to build on the unity of the Azimio coalition and eliminate mistrust and competition