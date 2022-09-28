RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Raila's demands after lawyer Paul Gicheru's death

Gicheru was found dead in his Karen home on September 26

Raila Odinga at a past event
Raila Odinga at a past event

Azimio Coalition leader Raila Odinga has broken his silence following the death of lawyer Paul Gicheru who died on September 26 at his Karen home.

The former Prime Minister through his presidential campaign spokesperson Makau Mutua sent his condolences to the family of the late lawyer who was awaiting judgment from the International Criminal Court ICC for witness interference in the Kenyan cases that came after the 2007-2008 post poll violence.

“The Rt Hon Raila Odinga takes this opportunity to express his deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Gicheru. Mr. Odinga calls for a thorough and credible investigation to uncover the circumstances of Mr Gicheru’s death and his son’s illness,” part of Odinga’s statement read.

Lawyer Paul Gicheru during an interview with Standard Group reporters at his office in Nairobi on February 04, 2021. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]
READ: Paul Gicheru's unusual behaviour before death

Odinga further said the investigations into Gicheru's death should be conducted by foreign investigative agencies as the local investigative bodies could cover up the matter.

“This pattern of mysterious and unexplained deaths, some of them gruesome and macabre, is extremely disturbing. To avoid cover-up in Kenya, we call upon international investigative agencies including Interpol to lead the investigation.

This is particularly so because the case has international implications as Mr Gicheru was in the custody of the ICC as the time of his death. Kenya is a party to the ICC statute and should fully co-operate with the investigation,” concluded the statement.

Police report indicated that the lawyer had foam in his mouth. The lawyer representing the family of the late Paul Gicheru disclosed that his behaviour was a bit unusual in his last days.

Lawyer Paul Gicheru
READ: Paul Gicheru surrenders to ICC in the Netherlands

It appears as if Paul Gicheru was not himself, he was in a stressful condition. What I’m reading on social media that he probably ate some food and so on, doesn’t appear to be so,” he said during an interview with a local media house.

Khaminwa added that the family was waiting for the release of the police report as well as the results of the postmortem.

